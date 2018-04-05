Around 800 needy families ‘adopted’ for Easter

Around 800 families have received help through the ‘Adopt a family for Easter’ initiative, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) said on Thursday.

This is the fourth year the campaign is running, the PVCC said, which aims for “no family and no child to be left without what’s necessary to feel the joy of the resurrection of Christ”.

This year, it said, 800 families were ‘adopted for Easter by individuals, groups and organisations.

Volunteers offered foodstuff for the Easter table, chocolate eggs for the children, and other items.