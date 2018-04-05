Around 800 needy families ‘adopted’ for Easter

April 5th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Around 800 families have received help through the ‘Adopt a family for Easter’ initiative, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) said on Thursday.

This is the fourth year the campaign is running, the PVCC said, which aims for “no family and no child to be left without what’s necessary to feel the joy of the resurrection of Christ”.

This year, it said, 800 families were ‘adopted for Easter by individuals, groups and organisations.

Volunteers offered foodstuff for the Easter table, chocolate eggs for the children, and other items.

  • MountainMan

    Excellent, it is appreciated that in a modern affluent society this type of charity should not be needed, however it is nice to know that when it is needed it is there for the people.

    • gentlegiant161

      We Always leave something in the shops food collection tray when there….
      ” there but for the grace of God go I “

