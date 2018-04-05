Cyprus makes progress in combating corruption, Greco says

Cyprus has received praise from the Group of States Against Corruption (Greco) for having taken a series of measures aimed at combating corruption in public life and boosting transparency in government.

According to a statement released by the government Press and Information Office, during a recent meeting held for the third evaluation round on Cyprus, GRECO representatives expressed satisfaction with the progress made.

Among other steps, Cyprus has prepared legislation establishing an independent anti-corruption authority. The draft bill is expected to be sent to the attorney-general over the coming days to be legally vetted.

Greco noted the now-mandatory publication of the capital statements of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and their spouses.

Other legislation in the pipeline – but which has been pending since 2013 – relates to setting term limits for the President of the Republic and MPs, as well as amendments restricting the immunity afforded to MPs.

Another bill – also pending – lists the offences for which the President may be criminally prosecuted.

Cyprus has also drafted a bill protecting whistleblowers, while another bill aims to regulate lobbying and also create a register of persons involved in making public decisions.

And for the first time, according to the statement, citizens in Cyprus are to be given access to public documents, enhancing accountability in government.

Greco is the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption monitoring body, established in 1999 and headquartered in Strasbourg.

 

  • rich

    Has to be late april fool.

  • cyprus observer

    What a load of crap.
    How can the president declare his wealth as it was…..like some moderate business owner. We all know he has hundreds of thousands ….if not millions stashed offshore.
    If it’s rotten at the top…it’s still rotten at every level. Cyprus has made ZERO progress in corruption with the sole exception of the contributions of the very brave mayor of Paphos.

  • JS Gost

    …and still no comment about the President, or head of state, pardoning key corrupt people. In the land of duplicity and no standards, if you stand for nothing you will fall for anything; particularly if it has a price.

    • Disenchanted

      First and foremost, he has pardoned himself. Presidents who run businesses on the side are by definition corrupt, using public office for private benefit is the very definition. Mr A “sells” Cyprus on his foreign trips, taking his son in law with him to sell property and passports.

      • almostbroke

        And channel all the legal business through his lawyer office run by his daughters !

