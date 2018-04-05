Dangerous ‘Stella’ beer bottles on the market  

The health ministry on Thursday informed the public that a batch of glass beer bottles with the trademark ‘Stella Artois’ may contain particles of glass after the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a warning.

The company has already started to voluntarily withdraw the product from the market and has also issued a warning, informing customers about the possible danger.

However, since parallel trading in the local market means batches may come from other sources, the public is urged to avoid drinking the beer in the dark green bottles and to return it to the place from where it was purchased.

The recall move comes after the Belgian beer company discovered a glass packaging flaw at one of its third-party production facilities which could cause small pieces of glass to break off and fall into a bottle.