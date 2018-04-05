Dog sniffs out controlled substance in the mail

Customs department canines sniffed out a batch of cannabidiol sent through the post from the UK to Paphos, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the department, Buddy, a Belgian Malinois, showed interest in a package from the UK which was later found to contain cannabidiol with turmeric.

The package, intercepted on March 28, contained seven 10ml bottles.

It follows a similar find earlier in March by the department’s second dog, Flinn, a German shepherd, which detected the substance at Limassol’s post office.

Customs department dogs routinely check packages that arrive through the post in all districts,

The cases were conveyed to the drug squad but no further details were immediately available.

The packages are tested by the state lab to determine the exact contents. CBD is considered a controlled substance and special permission from the health minister is required for its importation and use.