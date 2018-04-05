French PM Edouard Philippe gets tough with SNCF

April 5th, 2018 Europe, World 1 comments

French PM Edouard Philippe gets tough with SNCF

Railway workers attend a meeting at Gare du Nord train station on the second day of a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday he would not back down on plans to overhaul the state-run SNCF railways, as the pro-reform CFDT labour union said it would take part in a further wave of strikes starting on Sunday.

Philippe reiterated that he would not enter into talks over how much of the SNCF’s debt of 46 billion euros ($56.38 billion) the government would soak up until progress was made on the future organisation of the SNCF and employee rights.

“I’m open to discussion on debt … but in return for extremely clear commitments that will transform the company’s operations,” Philippe told France Inter radio.

The four main rail unions – CGT, Sud Rail, CFDT and UNSA-Railways – plan to strike two days in every five over the next three months, the sternest challenge yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to modernise the French economy.

Macron’s government says the SNCF, which is losing 3 billion euros a year, needs to change radically to deal with competition when the network monopoly starts to end in 2020, in line with liberalisation rules agreed at the European Union level.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    Clash of political ideologies as usual the government versus the communist run unions , who would appear are hell bent following the old Socialist mantra ‘ but they soon run out of other people’s money ‘ , what’s a 3 billion loss of taxpayers money every year , who cares as long the Unions retain their ‘rights ‘ .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close