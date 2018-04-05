German official: Up to UK to prove Russia was behind attack

April 5th, 2018 Britain, Europe, Russia, World 4 comments

German official: Up to UK to prove Russia was behind attack

Gernot Erler since 2014 has been the Representative for Russian Affairs

Britain needs to show proof that Russia was behind last month’s poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in England, the German government’s coordinator for Russia said on Thursday.

Gernot Erler said pressure was rising on Prime Minister Theresa May’s government after Britain’s military research centre, at Porton Down, said on Tuesday it could not say yet whether the nerve agent used in the attack had been produced in Russia.

“That contradicts what we had previously heard from British politicians and will certainly raise the pressure on Britain to show further proof that the traces plausibly point to Moscow,” Erler told German broadcaster ARD.

He added that additional secret service information appeared to have led Britain to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

“Apparently, there were such reports from the British side, based on secret service information, so that not only Porton Down played a role but also additional information,” Erler said.

“But these (reports) are not known publicly and now there is pressure for more of this information to be made known, otherwise the whole thing is not transparent,” he said.

Germany has joined Britain, the United States and other Western countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the attack in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. Russia responded with its own diplomatic expulsions.

Escalation of tensions between the West and Russia must stop, Erler said, calling for a pause while Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons carries out an independent investigation into the toxin used in the attack.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Finally, 1 of the countries blindly siding with the UK is now telling the UK to show evidence – “show us the goods”.

    Nevertheless, it is still hypocritical to scald the UK now; Germany should have demnded from the UK to show the evidence before it would lend its reputation & credibility to such a tenuous case. It is truly unbelievable that all those 26 “supporting” countries just went for the UK’s BS, unless one places it in the very popular Russia-bashing context driven by the military-industrial complexes in the West.

  • SuzieQ

    “Based on secret service information”–so he wants it to be transparent? It wouldn’t be secret then…….

    • Gipsy Eyes

      That’s the dilemma Britain finds itself in. They’ve got “secret service information”, the problem is by disclosing it they could reveal their sources inside Russia where they got this information.
      A deviously fertile mind like mine is starting to think maybe that’s why the Russians did it, to expose Britain’s secret agents inside Russia’s military and chemical warfare establishment.
      Dead clever these James Bond types……….oooooooh!!!!

      • Neroli

        I don’t believe the Russians are that clever! Καλό Πάσχα !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close