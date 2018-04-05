High-profile jailed lawyer, and ENT doctor among beneficiaries  of Easter pardons

Forty more prisoners, 23 Cypriots and 17 foreign nationals, were released from jail on Thursday after receiving a presidential pardon ahead of Easter.

The 40 convicts were going to be released by the end of June. By April 8, the prisoners, along with seven released on Wednesday, would have served half their sentence.

Ten other prisoners were released on Wednesday, including two former state officials ΕΝΤ doctor Yiannakis Kyamides and former director of Cytavision, Orestis Vasiliou, Panayiotis Neocleous, a high-profile lawyer, all convicted of corruption.

Neocleous was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in March 2017, over the corruption case that also brought down former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou.

He was transferred in June the same year to the Eoka rehabilitation centre in Palodhia, Limassol, to undergo dental treatment under constant police guard.

Kyamides, who was the head of the Nicosia general hospital’s ear, nose, and throat clinic, was sentenced in May 2017 to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of corruption and extortion in connection with taking backhanders to refer patients to a private hearing clinic.

Vasiliou was sentenced to nine years in jail in January 2015 over his involvement in the ‘Dromolaxia scandal’. The sentence was later reduced to seven years.

The other seven people who were released on Wednesday were serving sentences for unpaid debts.

Erotokritou meanwhile, who is doing a three-and-a-half-year sentence, has been moved to the open prison where he is entitled to a furlough every two months.