A-hunting we will go

For kids, it wouldn’t be Easter without an egg hunt, and what better place to hunt for hundreds of Easter eggs than within a maze.

The maze of which we speak is the one at the Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou, where the annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 10am until 5pm.

Needless to say, this Easter event is not all about searching for eggs; the park will also have many games and activities to help kids and parents have a fun day out in nature.

There will be an Easter I Spy game going on, during which everyone will search for nests in the woods and look for hidden bunnies. Once the baskets are full, the fun will continue with egg and spoon races, sack races, and tugs-of-war. The games will continue throughout both days but, in order to have your fill of the fun, last admission will be at 4pm.

Entrance is €5 for adults, €3 for children from five to 12 years old, and free for children aged four and under. This includes all games as well as herbal iced tea.

Easter Egg Hunt

Two-day Easter egg hunt. April 9-10. Cyherbia Botanical Park, 5510 Avgorou, Famagusta. 10am-5pm. €5 for adults, €3 for children aged 5-12, free for younger children. Tel: 99-915443