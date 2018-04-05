Israeli fire kills Palestinian at Gaza border, protests mount

April 5th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 17 comments

Palestinian protesters carry tires to burn them during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border on Thursday and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing the number of Palestinian dead in a week of frontier protests and violence to 19.

The Israeli military said one of its aircraft targeted an armed militant near the security fence along the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began a six-week-long protest last Friday in tent encampments along the fenced border of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of two million ruled by the militant Hamas Islamist group.

The demonstrators are pressing for a right of return for refugees and their descendants to what is now Israel.

    The IOF’s Ziofascist rats have a rabidly intense pleasure in slaughtering defenceless Palestinians. The scum of the earth, on a par with that of Apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany, are too scared, too cowardly, to take on a real opponent. It is much more fun to kill innocent people, jail children, poison crops, steal water, bulldoze down houses, blackmail people to inform on their fellow Palestinians, put them on a “diet” of fewer calories than what the WHO considers a minimum, etc.

    The “world’s most moral army” is in fact the world’s most deranged, deprave, sick killing machine.

  • Evergreen

    RIP-victim.

  • NadavKatz

    When attempting to penetrate the State of Israel illegally, prepare to be hurt!!

    • On the Fence

      Do you really believe your words? Who was shot on the fence or over it in Israel? Troops should be shown strong leadership, show restraint and discipline. From reports and what I have seen thus far this has not been the case.

      • NadavKatz

        Yes, I am aware of what I state!!!!!
        But, you would not be alone is seeking this sick pastime form of entertainment.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Being aware of what you state and believing your own words are two completely different things.

          • NadavKatz

            Have a most wonderful experience watching people going to their….

        • On the Fence

          ??? Sick Pastime – Shooting people in their backs outside of Israel

          • NadavKatz

            Ask the Arabs to stop playing games!!

            • On the Fence

              In their own land? You say defending Israel explain how this is and why it’s right to shot people in the back like cowards.

              • NadavKatz

                No one was shot in the back but as part of Palllywood

            • On the Fence

              “This was an incident where soldiers were firing from behind the fence, separated by buffer zones and other objects, firing on individuals well behind the fence, in some cases retreating, not moving forward, or advancing without posing imminent threat,” Statement of the international group Human Rights Watch. This is what you believe is acceptable? Cowards.

              • NadavKatz

                The soldiers performed as is properly expected of them in a war zone.

    • Plasma Dawn

      How does one “enoune” such activity?

      • NadavKatz

        By attaching the fourth letter of the Alpha Beth to “enoune”.

        • Plasma Dawn

          There is no such thing as an “Alpha Beth” and attaching the fourth letter of the alphabet—getting smart, aren’t we?— to “enoune” at either end will still not render it a word.

          • NadavKatz

            Thank you. Have a pleasant reading.

