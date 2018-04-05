Some jazz to look forward to

This week is not really a party week, and the musical events on the horizon have more of a hymn-like feel about them. So we’ll fast-forward a bit and take you to a jazz performance paying tribute to the fabulous ladies of jazz by the Steppin’ Out Trio on April 26, so you can put in it your calendar.

The trio – Alice Ayvazian on vocals, Constantinos Efraimides on clarinet, and Dimitris Miaris on piano – will join together once more at Zaatar Food & Arts Project to present some jazz classics that were made famous by legendary singers Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.

If you like jazz music the Steppin’ Out Trio needs no introduction, but if you are new to the game it might interest you to learn that the trio is known for performing swing standards from the 30s, 40s and 50s. In their repertoire, the musicians continuously show their admiration for some of the great composers of that era, including George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers.

Ayvazian has a Bachelor’s Degree in Vocal Performance from Berklee College of Music in Boston, as well as two Master’s. During her time in America she participated as lead and backing vocalist in numerous studio recording projects as well as performances and concerts. She has conducted numerous vocal workshops for choirs and other educational institutions.

Efraimidis, from Greece, is a classically trained clarinettist who received his diploma from the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki. Since moving to Cyprus he has become an active member of the local music scene.

Miaris had his first connection with jazz through the Jazz Futures workshops in Nicosia when he was 16. Since then he has attended a number of workshops in Cyprus and Italy and has received a Bachelor’s Degree in Jazz Piano from the Ionian University’s Jazz Department.

Fabulous Ladies in Jazz

Live performance by the Steppin’ Out Trio. April 26. Zaatar – Food & Arts Project, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 77-776600