April 5th, 2018 Entertainment, Showbiz 0 comments

Naomi Watts remembers Heath Ledger on his birthday

Naomi Watts has paid tribute to her former partner Heath Ledger on what would have been his 39th birthday

The 49-year-old actress was in a relationship with the late actor – who passed away in 2008 from an accidental intoxication from prescription drugs – from 2002 to 2004, and has taken to Instagram to mark what would have been the ‘Dark Knight’ star’s special day.

Alongside a professional picture of the pair of them at a red carpet event, Naomi wrote: “Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you… #heathledger #rip.”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Gypsy’ actress – who has Alexander, 10, and Samuel, nine, with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber – has paid tribute to Heath either, as she previously took to social media to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing in January this year.

Posting a professional snap of Heath – who went on to date Michelle Williams, with whom he had a daughter named Matilda, now 12 – Naomi wrote: “Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”

Previously, Michelle insisted it “won’t ever be right” for her to raise Matilda – who was just two at the time of Heath’s passing – without her father.

She said: “In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I’m a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you’ve been.

“In pretty much all senses but one, I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not have her dad.

“You know, that’s just that something doesn’t … I mean, it just won’t ever be right.

