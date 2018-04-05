Outflows from co-ops have stopped, Georgiades says

It appears that deposit outflows from co-op banks have stopped following the government’s action to deposit €2.5bn in the form of bonds, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with the Green party, Georgiades said certain things and decisions were a result of Cyprus operating in a European environment.

“European supervisory demands are strict and specific and to a great extent they define developments,” he said.

Months of rumours about the co-op’s condition and last week’s public invitation by the state to potential investors, triggered deposit outflows and forced the state to intervene in an effort to restore confidence.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry deposited €2.5bn raised from several bonds, worth €2.35, issued to the Cooperative Central Bank (CCB) and from its cash reserves.

Georgiades said the picture before him was that the outflows have been stemmed.

As collateral for the cash the state has received all the co-op’s non-performing loans – around €6.4bn – a number of memberships in private and cooperative companies, and a number of properties in the government-controlled and the Turkish-occupied north, worth over €7.6bn.

On March 19 the CCB launched a tender for the expression of interest offering two options: acquiring a controlling stake in the bank’s share capital, currently owned by the state, or acquiring assets and liabilities.

The government is working with parties to resolve the NPLs issue, which is plaguing the entire sector.

“Through our responsible decisions I think we can find solutions to benefit the economy and Cypriot society, that will limit negative side-effects and create prospects,” the minister said.

Depending on the investment interest there could be opportunities to make moves such as the creation of an NPL management entity, he added.

  • Mint

    That’s what normally happens dear Harris when time deposits can no longer be terminated only in case of property purchase or medical emergencies. Capital controls!

  • alexander reutersward

    What else can he say, any other wording is jetfuel to a massive bank run..

  • Bananaman

    It’s a Bank Holiday Harris or hadn’t you noticed !!

  • SuzieQ

    The collateral is composed of NPLs and 7.6bn euros of property in the north? Is this a joke? If I had any money in the bank, I would withdraw it immediately, never mind his assurances!

    • Kevin Ingham

      It’s not just property in the North that constitutes this crock of sh#t that is being used as security , but it is a incredible indictment of the banks lending “policy” that they either loaned money to buy it or allowed it to be used as collateral in the first place

  • Mist

    Where do the rest of the people sign up for a 5 bed detached house with a pool? That they will never have to pay a cent rent for?

    • Bananaman

      Primary Residence (lol) passing that law just gave the staff at the co-op a licensed giveaway courtesy of the ESM “hilarious”, whist in the meantime innocent unsuspecting EU citizens are being pursued with a vengeance in their native countries.
      This is the scam, the property in Cyprus ain’t worth the costs or effort to chase, all this strategy in the hope that the victim’s costs to defend against their action will drain and destroy the honest EU buyers. “disgusting parasites”
      How about that Mr Blair

