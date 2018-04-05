Police arrest unruly teens

Police have arrested two teenagers men in Nicosia as part of a clampdown on public nuisance and the use of firecrackers.

According to police, after a tip-off, officers visited a village in the district at around 11.30pm on Wednesday where they found a group of roughly 50 people around a fire in the churchyard.

As soon as they became aware of the police, the group members fled while throwing stones at the officers.

They managed to catch one of them, an 18-year-old and took him to Pera Horio police station where he was charged and released.

Shortly after midnight, police also found a group of 15 youngsters in an open area where they had lit a fire. When members of the police force intervened, one of them tried to flee holding a bag.

The 16-year-old teenager was caught and a knuckleduster was found in the bag.

He was taken to the same police station and charged before being set free.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court later on.