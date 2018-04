Temperatures on Thursday will be around three degrees higher than the previous day, reaching 28C inland, 25C in coastal areas and 18C in the mountains.

By nightfall, they will drop to 10C in most areas and 5C in the Troodos region.

The weather is likely to remain sunny until Saturday but on Sunday some clouds are expected and there is a chance of local rain and isolated storms.

The Met office forecasts a gradual fall of temperatures starting from Saturday.