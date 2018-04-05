Search for missing man continues in the north

A search operation was launched on Thursday by authorities in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the north to find a Greek Cypriot man who has been missing since March 28.

Media reports said the search will cover the area between Karakoumi and Ayios Epiktitos in a bid to find any traces of 65-year-old Solomos Apostolides.

Apostolides was last seen leaving a casino in the north with 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk, who reportedly departed for Turkey the next day.

Daily Kibris said Tuesday that a blood-stained shirt found in Kyrenia did not belong to Apostolides. His car, however, had been located on Saturday near a military area in Karavas.

Apostolides, a retired non-commissioned officer, is a widower and has two children.