April 5th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 4 comments

Search for missing man continues in the north

A search operation was launched on Thursday by authorities in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the north to find a Greek Cypriot man who has been missing since March 28.

Media reports said the search will cover the area between Karakoumi and Ayios Epiktitos in a bid to find any traces of 65-year-old Solomos Apostolides.

Apostolides was last seen leaving a casino in the north with 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk, who reportedly departed for Turkey the next day.

Daily Kibris said Tuesday that a blood-stained shirt found in Kyrenia did not belong to Apostolides. His car, however, had been located on Saturday near a military area in Karavas.

Apostolides, a retired non-commissioned officer, is a widower and has two children.

  • Kazim

    “Apostolides was last seen leaving a casino in the north with 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk, who reportedly departed for Turkey the next day” unfortunately doesn’t sound too promising…

    • Cyprus

      Sounds like the 22 year old could be a rent boy .

      • Kazim

        Yes, that’s the first thing that comes to mind, but his departure to Turkey the next day is a definite red flag!!

  • Ingrian Observer

    Whether you recognize them or not, it’s the TC authorities’ job to find him, and they have a better chance of pursuing all leads. Hope he is alive and well.

