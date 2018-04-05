Two arrested in Easter clampdown

Police have arrested two men in the Nicosia region as part of a campaign to clamp down on public disturbance such as Easter bonfires and the use of firecrackers.

According to a police announcement, officers, after a tip off, visited a village in the area at around 11.30pm on Wednesday where they found a group of roughly 50 people around a fire in the grounds of a church. As soon as they became aware of the police the group fled while throwing stones at the officers.

They managed to catch one of them, an 18-year-old, and took him to Pera Chorio police station where he was charged and released.

Shortly after midnight, police also found a group of 15 youngsters in an open space where they had lit a fire. When members of the police force intervened, one of them tried to flee holding a bag.

The 16-year-old teenager was caught and when the bag was searched a knuckleduster was found.

He was taken to the same police station and charged before being set free to appear in court at a later date.