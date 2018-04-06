Bar review: Piedra café lounge bar

Piedra all day café lounge bar has recently opened in Paphos old town and offers stunning panoramic views, superb friendly service and an impressive menu.

This quirky venue is set in an old stone building that was once a tavern and offers food from 8am until late and the menu is extensive, taking in breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, sharing platters and delicious desserts.

Piedra is a stylish venue and takes its name from the stone building it’s housed in.

Try the signature cocktails, there is a good choice and all are well presented and reasonably priced. All sorts of coffees are also on offer, as are fresh juices.

The building has been beautifully renovated and an outdoor terrace is a wonderful space to drink in the view and sip a cocktail, coffee or soft drink. Outdoor heaters provide warmth as the temperature drops in the evenings and this is a good place to enjoy a ‘sundowner.’

Prosecco is served by the bottle and the glass (it arrives in small individual bottles) and a strawberry adds a decorative touch of glamour. Platters are plentiful and great to share, we didn’t manage to polish off all of ours, and the staff are extremely friendly, well trained and attentive.

This venue is a big draw for Paphos old town and is already helping to encourage visitors to the area. Almost opposite is a large municipal car park.

The exterior and interior decor is clean and modern and everything you would expect from a top notch venue. On occasion in the evenings, DJs take to the decks or there is live music, and when not there, well-chosen music provides a pleasant background to add to the hum of chatter.

Theme nights, brand promotions and free Wi-Fi have also been well received

This cosy venue is already a hit with the locals of all ages and nationalities, and visitors to the town are also discovering it while walking around.

It’s hard to pick out an area Piedra could improve on, and judging by the happy faces of customers and the excellent feedback left on the venue’s Facebook page, I’m not the only one.

Just a warning, as its open all day every day, there is a real possibility that you may visit Piedra for breakfast and end up staying all day.

Piedra all day café lounge bar

Where: Petraki Miltiadi 3, Paphos

When: from 8am

Contact: 95 120689