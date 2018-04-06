Blood bank gives Easter thanks

The blood bank expressed gratitude to the scores of volunteers who responded this week to urgent pleas for blood donations to help existing and emergency needs.

In constant pleas during the week, the health ministry had been reiterating that, in view of the Easter holidays, the amount of stored blood is low, and demand is high.

The blood bank had also warned that in order to cover all needs more than 1,500 donations were required from Monday until Thursday.

In a statement, the blood bank said that they have reached their goal as, more than 1,500 people responded to their call.

“It is with great pride we inform members of the public that all scheduled but also emergency needs have been fully serviced and that our common effort has been completed with very satisfactory sufficiency,” it said.

It added that once more ‘the citizens of Cyprus have proved their love for their suffering fellow humans by responding to the call of the blood bank’.