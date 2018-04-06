Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend

A mixture of sun, rain, and low temperatures are expected over the Easter weekend and beyond, according to the Met service.

On Friday, temperatures will reach 31C inland, 21C in Troodos, and between 23C and 27C in coastal areas.

By the evening, temperatures will drop substantially, the Met said, forecasting 10C inland, 12C on the coast, and 8C in the mountains.

The weather will be mainly sunny on Saturday but is expected to change on Easter Sunday.

Sunday will be sunny with clouds and in the afternoon and isolated rains or storms are expected particularly inland and Troodos.

Temperatures are also expected to be lower than on previous days.

The same is forecasted for Monday, which will be sunny but interspersed with clouds, rain, and isolated storms. The temperatures will continue to be lower.