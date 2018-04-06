Paphos stages passion play

Villagers re-enact the passion of the Christ

The community leader of Kathikas, in Paphos re-enacted on Good Friday the passion of the Christ, a custom that has been observed in the village the past 50 years.

Menelaos Tourvas, in the presence of locals and visitors, acting as Jesus, carried on Friday morning a wooden cross for around half a kilometre, from the chapel of Ayios Onoufrios to the church of Panayia Evangelistria, symbolising the ascend to Golgotha.

This is a tradition of the village that has been taking place for around five decades on the initiative of the late community priest, Father Savvas, who had seen a re-enactment of the passion of the Christ during a trip to Jerusalem. Father Savvas had been acting as Jesus, carrying the cross himself, but after his passing, the duty passed on to the community leader.

Tourvas said that the community aims to continue this tradition and pass it on to the younger generation.

