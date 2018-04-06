A pianist of uncompromising quality

The Pharos Arts Foundation, in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland in Cyprus, is presenting a recital with Wojciech Waleczek – one of Poland’s most promising young pianists – next Thursday in Nicosia.

Recognised as an artist of uncompromising quality, pianist Waleczek has been enjoying a busy career as a recitalist, chamber musician and soloist with orchestras all over the world. He has appeared throughout Europe and the US, and in countries such as Canada, Japan, Argentina, Jordan, Tunisia and Algeria. He has also performed as a soloist with a number of notable orchestras including the Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw, Kalisz Philharmonic Orchestra, Karlovy Vary Symphony Orchestra, Kielce Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven Academy Orchestra in Cracow, Symphonic Orchestra of Academic Theatre in Brest under the baton of esteemed conductors such as Mirosław Jacek Błaszczyk, Lukasz Borowicz, Kai Bumann, Gabriel Chmura.

Waleczek’s first public victory was claimed at the age of 16, when he won the Third Prize of the International Competition for Young Pianists “Arthur Rubinstein in memoriam” as well as the Special Prize of the Kościuszko Foundation in New York. He has been a prize winner in several international competitions ever since, including the 6th International Piano Seiler Competition in Palermo, the 7th Franz Liszt International Piano Competition “Premio Mario Zanfi” in Parma and 3rd Franz Liszt International Piano Competition in Wroclaw. Most recently, he received the “Meritorious for Polish Culture” Decoration of Honour from the Polish Minister of Culture and National Heritage.

Born in 1980, Waleczek studied in the piano class of Prof. Zbigniew Raubo at the Academy of Music in Katowice and graduated in 2003 with distinction. He continued his studies with Prof. Lee Kum-Sing at the Vancouver Academy of Music in Canada, and thereafter received a Doctor of Arts and a Habilitated Doctor of Arts from the Academy of Music in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Waleczek’s discography includes an album with Liszt music for violin and piano, recorded with violinist Voytek Proniewicz, and released on Naxos in 2014. Most recently, he has released an album with Liszt’s Grandes Etudes de Paganini and Transcendental Etudes after Paganini, on the Austrian record label Capriccio. Beside his concert activities, Wojciech Waleczek works as an Assistant Professor at the Music Institute of the University of Silesia.

For his performance in Nicosia he will present Arabeske in C major, Op.18 by Robert Schumann, Variations brillantes in B-flat major, Op.12, Romanze & Rondo from the Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 (arrangement for solo piano by Wojciech Waleczek) and Valse brillante in A minor, Op.34, No.2 by Frederic Chopin, Humoresques de Concert, Op.14 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Bucolics for piano by Witold Lutosławski and Etude No.6 in A minor (from Grandes études de Paganini, S.141) by Franz Liszt.

Piano Recital

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a piano recital with Wojcich Waleczek. April 12. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 22-663871