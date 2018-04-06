Police crack down on dangerous bonfires

Over 60 people were found watching over Easter bonfires scattered across various areas of Nicosia, while two people were arrested for attacking a police officer and three were found with firecrackers.

The fires are technically illegal but they are an established part of the Easter tradition that police turn a blind eye to if there are no risks.

During a seven-hour police operation which began at 8pm on Thursday and ended at 3am on Friday officers found 40 people in an open space near a lit fire in Engomi. Two people aged 24 and 21 were arrested for attacking an officer and later resisted arrest.

They were charged in writing to be called to court at a later date.

In Kaimakli, 20 people were found around a fire and searched without anything suspicious being found. In a nearby location, a pipe with 11 flares inside was found and seized.

Outside an unspecified church in Nicosia, 17 people aged between 17 and 22 were investigated after they were found around a fire. Their vehicles were searched and one belonging to a 22-year-old was found to contain a small amount of drugs of undisclosed nature.

Two 18-year-olds were found with flares in their vehicles. They were arrested, charged in writing and will be called to court at a later date.

Four fines were issued for lighting a fire in a rural area.

In Lakatamia an unguarded fire was spotted outside a school, while in another Nicosia church five people and two vehicles were investigated with nothing illegal found on them.

Three people were also spotted lighting a fire in Akropolis park.

Police said all fires were put out by the fire services

In Paphos, a member of the public found 11 fire extinguishers in Chlorakas. He notified police, who believe they were set to be thrown in the Easter bonfire. This is the second incident in Chlorakas, police said.

On a previous occasion, a trash can was set on fire causing extensive damage to the area.