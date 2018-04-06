UFC star McGregor charged with assault in NY after rampage

April 6th, 2018 Other Sport, Sport 2 comments

UFC star McGregor charged with assault in NY after rampage

Conor McGregor was one of a group of men alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the UFC said

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following a rampage at a UFC press event in Brooklyn on Thursday, the New York Police Department has said.

The 29-year-old, who became the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in Manhattan in 2016, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening after the violent incident.

“He’s been charged with assault, three counts of assault, and one count of criminal mischief,” Thomas Antonetti of the NYPD told Reuters.

“He’s still in custody, still at the police precinct until he’s removed to court this morning.”

As the UFC held a media day on Thursday ahead of the upcoming fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, McGregor and his entourage entered through a side entrance and attacked a van containing other fighters.

Video of the fracas circulated on social media showed objects being thrown at the van, and a number of people were injured by glass fragments as windows were smashed.

McGregor, who previously told Reuters that he made an eye-watering 140 million dollars from his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last August, has not fought in the Octagon since the win over Alvarez in November 2016.

UFC president Dana White has said that the van attack was “the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history” of the UFC.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Shame his IQ is around 25

    • Didier Ouzaid

      He appears to look and act like it. Typical 80s boxers sh*t, btw. The guy has Jay-Z and Puff Daddy entrepreneurial dreams, it just appears he’s gonna make tabloid headlines and blow his cash within 10 years.

      And his most memorable achievement will be…well…losing to Mayweather.

