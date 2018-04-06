UN calls on Israel to rein in security forces at Gaza border

April 6th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 28 comments

UN calls on Israel to rein in security forces at Gaza border

A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip

The United Nations human rights office urged Israel on Friday to ensure that its security forces do not use excessive force against Palestinian protesters at the Gaza-Israel border.

Firearms should only be used as a last resort, and unjustified recourse to their use may amount to wilful killing of civilians, a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing.

A Palestinian died on Friday of wounds suffered a week ago during protests against Israel along the enclave’s border, health ministry officials said. That raised to 20 the death toll in confrontations with Israeli soldiers that began on March 30

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The UN’s call falls on deaf ears, Israel believing it is exceptional and therefore has the right to destroy a people it believes are subhumans, exactly the way the Nazis saw the Jews and sought to destroy them.

    • NadavKatz

      How is he weather in Famagusta today…??

  • NadavKatz

    The UN ought to insist that the thugs in Gaza stop attempting to penetrate the sovereign State of Israel illegally & violently. Any state would ensure that no one violates its sovereignty & any state would ensure that its population lives in peace. The Jews are not different from any other people. This agency of the UN only illustrates how pathetic the UN has become.

    • ROC

      Stop trolling Cm with your crap, your talking about youths stone throwing but your mossad goes around the world murdering people with no repsect to that country or its laws so stop giving the innocent, you race should no what persecution is but its ok for you lot to persecute others.

      • NadavKatz

        I am talking rather about Hamas operatives acting on behalf of the Islamist warlords of Hamas in Gaza.

        • ROC

          Answer my question, why is ok for your lot to go and murdering people in other countries, your acting just as what you proclaim others as warlords you are no different,

          • NadavKatz

            Jews don’t go out to “murdering people in other countries”. This is a pure anti-Jewish blood libel!!

            • ROC

              Dont be an idiot and man up and admit , they even have cctv of one such murder.

              Israeli researcher and journalist Ronen Bergman revealed that the Israeli intelligence service Mossad killed at least 3,000 people. ..

              • NadavKatz

                Wow….!!

                • ROC

                  Goto a popular video site and you can see it for yourself?

                • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                  Wow indeed, the Ziofascists don’t give a damn about any number of people they slaughter, the more the better, in fact.

            • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

              Ziofascists go out slaughtering people in Lebanon (1982, 2006), and in Syria (with each violation of Syria’s airspace).

        • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

          Hamas is NOT a terrorist organisation, despite being classified as such by the world’s number 2 state terrorist organisation. Hamas is a libertaion organisation that has been stupid enough to recognise your Ziofascist project.

          • NadavKatz

            How is Famagusta today?

  • ROC

    The UN always uses tame language but never does anything, if this was in Russian it be a complete different ball game with sanctions being asked .

  • Gold51

    What does the UN expect Israel to do with STONE throwing situation.
    What would happen if Israel’s forces sat back and let them just stroll through. Thats when the real carnage will start.

    • Zakos

      Knob!

    • ROC

      Sorry gold we have to disagree, a stone to a bullet is unreasonable force.

      • NadavKatz

        A single bullet stops thousands equipped with knifes, guns & explosive whose goal is the mass murder of Jews inside Israel. Instead of arguing here, state to your Arab friends to stop this violent venture that will take them nowhere but to more suffering.

        • ROC

          You take their land you make them 2nd class citicerns you treat them crap, what did you expect, they do the same thing as you did with the English

          • NadavKatz

            No Jews live in Gaza, none what-so-ever!!

            • ROC

              Dont deflect , you control their water, their electricity you control their lives and if they fall out of line you cut their lifeline supplies, that is graceful.

              • NadavKatz

                The State of Israel controls nothing but the State of Israel.

                • ROC

                  You really speak BS, how many times the Jews have carried incursions in state of Palestine, Jordan and other places. dont try and mince your words and get of it.

                  • NadavKatz

                    I am not aware of the existence of the “state of Palestine”.

                    • ROC

                      I do not give a monkeys as to what you believe in your totally insignificant to that. what I care about is Sweden became the 135th member of the United Nations to officially recognize Palestine as an independent state.

            • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

              So what right does your ZioWalhalla have to tell people inside Gaza to stay away from the fence? Why are those soldier rats stationed there in the 1st place? Why do they need to shoot defenceless Gazans in the back? Why do they need to shot dead Gazans who are prostrate in prayer? Why is your Ziofascist project strangling Gaza?

              • NadavKatz

                How is the weather in Famagusta….??

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close