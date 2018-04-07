14 killed in bus crash involving junior hockey team in Canada

14 killed in bus crash involving junior hockey team in Canada

Fourteen people were killed when a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, Canadian, media reported.

Fourteen other people on the bus, transporting the Humboldt Broncos, were injured in the crash late on Friday and taken to hospitals throughout the Tisdale area, about 300 km north of Regina, The Canadian Press reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Kevin Garinger, the team’s president, said in a statement.

“Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Authorities told The Canadian Press that a crash occurred at about 5 p.m. when a truck collided with the bus. The team was headed to play in Game 5 of a playoff series against the Nipawin Hawks.

