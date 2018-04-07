Archbishop delivers sombre Easter message

April 7th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 75 comments

Archbishop delivers sombre Easter message

Archbishop Chrysostomos

Archbishop Chrysostomos in his Easter sermon called for vigilance and a change of attitude towards settlement negotiations, saying that Cyprus found itself ‘inexcusably’ unprepared after what he called a third invasion by Turkey, this time of the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The church primate’s Easter message focused on the Cyprus problem and on the new stance the government ought to adopt as regards Turkey.

He said that recently the threats of the ‘occupation power have intensified’.

“In fact, a new, third invasion of our country took place, this time of our sea, in our EEZ. We appeared weak and inexcusably unprepared to face this new attack,” he said.

Taking this into consideration, he said, “we have no margin for new errors, neither is neglect acceptable anymore”.

In response to those who are calling for new concessions in the settlement talks so that Turkey will agree to return to the negotiation table, the archbishop warned that ‘panicked concessions never restrict the insolence of the enemy. On the contrary, they reinforce it’.

“We need to accept that whatever we agree to under conditions of panic and obvious weakness, we will lose forever, without receiving something in return,” the archbishop said.

Cyprus should have learned by now, he said, that concessions are perceived as weakness and not as will to reach a compromise. As a result, he said, ‘the enemy returns stronger with new demands’.

He added that it has been proven that Turkey seeks dialogue to constantly put forth new demands.

The archbishop warned that Turkey is trying to give the impression that its unilateral demands are bilateral differences and that, to be resolved, negotiation is necessary ‘otherwise, there will be war’.

“Its aim of course, is the acceptance of its demands so that it can project later on, another one, more advanced”.

The archbishop said that he agrees with President Nicos Anastasiades’ position that unless there is a lifting of the existing situation and clear indications of the sincerity of Turkey’s intentions, ‘we cannot engage in a new dialogue which would only serve her permanent goals, to conquer that is, and Turkify our entire country’.

“We call on him to insist on this position. Even more so, we need to set our terms. We believe that it is the right moment, facing Turkey’s aggressiveness and her promotion of new faits accomplis, for a change of our course on the Cyprus problem,” he said.

The government ought to highlight the true essence of the Cyprus problem, he said, which is the invasion and occupation of one country by another.

“To give reminders of the ethnic cleansing and the continued colonisation of our occupied areas,” he said.

He said that he does not reject settlement talks, but that if one expects them to bring about any results, ‘they will have to be carried out on this basis’.

The archbishop said that the new aggressive attitude of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ ‘should by now have convinced us that we ought to possess, even, a minimal deterrent force; and that we must line ourselves with the interests of other more powerful nations in the region’.

He stressed the importance of military power.

“A state that neglected for years its defence, which does not renew and enrich its weapons system and which has reduced to the minimum the (obligatory) military term of its citizens, will find it impossible to force and convince an aggressive opponent to resign from its goals, which are not secret anyway,” he said.

He added that the members of the public share the same convictions and that ‘they are ready for struggles and sacrifices. All that is required is guidance”.

He said that the president and the entire pollical leadership ought to stand up to the occasion and assume this duty.

“We must understand that, now, more than ever, we are in danger of losing our ability to survive as Greeks, in our homeland”.

He added that the current situation may be limiting the joy of the message of the resurrection of Christ, ‘but the level of faith and hope increase … hope that the forces of light will conquer the forces of darkness and that in the end justice and morality will prevail’.

  • Blue knee

    No answers to my previous comment, then none f you have a valid argument.

  • Disenchanted

    Someone needs to explain to him that if he wants to study strategic behaviour, he should read game theory. But he is so stupid and arrogant at the same time, he thinks he knows everything. Is there any way he can be impeached/ removed from office? He is completely unsuitable, let’s also not forget that even his business ventures have proved catastrophic for the church. If it was a normal business the shareholders would have sacked him many times over,

    • Leo

      Another disenchanted church goer.

  • Leo

    As per usual, the Archbishop is 100% correct, if he wasnt a “man of the cloth”, everyone would be agreeing with him.

  • Disenchanted

    Is this a message of love and peace?

    • Leo

      Read it.

  • Moss

    A dangerous speech for those who are gullible enough to listen to him. A man of God? Promoting war? Religion is evil.

  • clergham

    The church should give thanks to the British, that they were still present in the south of the island when the Turks invaded

    Otherwise the Turks would have taken the whole of the island then

    • Leo

      They where collaborating with the Turks. Do some research before posting.

  • ROC

    I see the Turko trolls have come out from under their stones, Its so evident the that the pick and choose what to comment on. Well a little reminder to them all however much they like to Greek bash remember its 46 years in a shoe-box and will continue, thats what you trolls should focusing on ,

    • almostbroke

      Greeks not mentioned anywhere in the comments . In the course of your ‘monitoring ‘ if you were reading carefully , the overriding content of most of the comments are the Archbishop should be conveying the message of Christianity and not indulging in political statements , then again it dosent fit your narrow agenda ! the Church ‘blew it ‘ with politics after the Makarios disaster . This is 2018 and not 1878 . You should try and get over your obsessions with ‘Turks ‘ after all you are 44 years in England , maybe you should focus on Brexit for a change and how it will effect your ‘businesses ‘ !

      • ROC

        What you lot lack is what we have take in our stride its called the freedom of speech, meaning that anyone can voice their view, opinion even men of the cloth,thats number one.

        Now you going to tell us what part of his speech you think is so different to the majority of GCs, mindset. if you going make broad statements you need to back them up, so I ask you
        whats different in his speech to the rest of us,, is he inciting threats? war,? I seen more vile statements from your politicians and from fatherland towards the ROC and its people.

        • almostbroke

          I m a practicing Christian , you still don’t ‘get it ‘ do you !

          • ROC

            So you explain what parts of his speech the majority of Greeks so not agree with him you as a practicing christian you can explain that to us

            • almostbroke

              The Greeks have their own Archbishop ! The Archbishop of Cyprus should engage in the Christian message especially at Easter and refrain for political messages , not his business any more had their chance , blew it in 1974 , there are elected representatives for that!

              • ROC

                Everyone has the right to speak their mind, even men of the cloth, but you avoiding as the others are, tell me what in his speech he has incited or said that makes him a target for this attack, to me its a personal attack not because of what he said but because he represent the Greek faith , you want to do something greek, I suggest speak about the Islamic faith on how they still encourage stoning women to death,

                • almostbroke

                  For the last time he should ‘butt out ‘ of politics he never elected to Parliament .

                  • ROC

                    You are really an idiot, you answered the question yourself, he not elected and speaking from a personal level, so you want to kerb his right of freedom of speech?

                    You need to butt out of his affairs and let him say what he wants, and you still have not got the BLLs to explain to me what he said that so upset a non Greek like you.

    • Neroli

      The ‘Turkish troll’s’ as you call them, are Greek Cypriots, but never can you admit that there are so many things wrong with this side of the country – the South where I (ΕΥΩ) live!

  • Blue knee

    Yes he’s an anachronism but that aside is anyone here prepared to agree that he’s right about some points with respect to Turkey’s position? or is he 100% wrong?

    • gulumbra

      100 per cent psychotic.

      • ROC

        Its call freedom of speech, something you Turks have been denied, most of you have a evil mindset , I can see why west does not want to let you lot into the EU.

        • Colin Evans

          This is quite normal for you…. to be a minority view of 1!!!

          • ROC

            A very lame reply from someone that pretends to be educated,I stated something very factual and you do not have the balls to even challenged it.

            • gentlegiant161

              Easter and all you can do is act the colonic troll.
              you need to take your sennacot and clear out the badness.

              • ROC

                All I see is Turko trolls, I asked you to tell everyone what part of his speech is different to what the majority of Greeks think? and not of you lot are man enough to answer, this leads me to believe that you are just attacking him become is he represents Christianity no other reason

                • almostbroke

                  I sure the Greeks couldent give a ‘rats ass ‘ they have enough problems of their own !

                  • ROC

                    So but that statement your not Greek then? “I m a practicing Christian” care to explain what you are? it will help me understand your motives

                    • almostbroke

                      Your the one with all the ‘motives ‘ it’s your way or no way ! I would have thought 44 years living in England would have broadened your horizons ! It seems not . You may have been removed from your home in the North but so were others and you have my sympathies but get over it and stop accusing all and sundry of being Turks , trolls , anatolians and other remarks just because they don’t agree with your agenda . It’s a ‘comments ‘ forum , there is diverse option it’s all part of commenting ! If we all had the same opinion it would be dull reading !

      • Blue knee

        Regardless. Is he 100% wrong or are some of his points valid????

        • HighTide

          Some people say Hitler had some valid points too.

          • Blue knee

            Hahaha Who did?????

            • Leo

              erdogan

            • ROC

              What HT forget to mention a clone Hitler is already here, you and him should look at your fatherland and sure you know who I mean.

  • John Mavro

    Reading the garbage in his sermon by this despicable, morally and intellectually bankrupt individual, do we need any more evidence why this place is a failed, dysfunctional basket case?

    The obviously naive among us thought that we lived in a secular, democratic EU member state. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth.

    What right does a so called ”priest” ( and we all know he is anything but) have, in a so called secular state, have to sermonize about our national issue? Especially on the most somber day of the Greek Orthodox religion when his thoughts and actions should be guiding his flock (literally of sheep) in the meaning of Christian values and beliefs? Of what Good Friday symbolizes and how they should all be good Christians.

    Instead, he conducts himself in a way that makes the Iranian ayatollahs appear spiritual and level headed. And what makes this even more bizarre and ironic, is that this fool projects himself as the custodian of ”hellenism” and democratic principles here even though he has the ”legitimacy” of having received a mere 8% of the popular vote when ”elected” as ”archbishop” a decade or so ago.

    But let us ignore the above for a moment and focus on his ”message” to the obviously captive (mostly willingly unfortunately) audience.

    He rants on, like all the idiotic politicians of this place, about the Cyprob, what we are doing wrong, how we need a new ”strategy”, but like the scum that poses as ”political parties” here, does NOT offer an alternative; or even suggest what we should be doing to overcome Turkish ”intransigence” (a term that should be written in our ”laws” as an exclusive Cypriot product, seeing ALL politicians, since 1960, have used it to explain their uselessness, immaturity and incompetence.

    But he is not happy to stop there. He goes on to espouse nonsense about our ”defence” capabilities (we all know these are zero and non-existent) and that we should embark on re-armament. As if anyone would sell us arms, which this bankrupt ”state” cannot afford. Especially when one considers that the (mainly perceived) ”enemy” is a regional military and economic power.

    He does not make even just ONE statement that is based on common sense. Instead he rambles on, and he is no different to our president, about all the negatives when the obvious solution is to re-commence talks and negotiations with the other side without ANY delay or preconditions.

    We can only hope that he draws from his own final comment. ”.. hope that the forces of light will conquer the forces of darkness and that in the end justice and morality will prevail’.

    If ONLY the forces of light would enter his, Anastasiades’ and the rest of the ”ruling elite”s heads and disperses the permanent darkness has taken possession there – since this unfortunate island received its ”independence” in 1960 with the chaos and destruction that has followed to the so very precarious position we find ourselves in today.

    • Leo

      Show some respect you barbaric Turkish troll.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Thus spoke the real ruler/leader of GCs.
    But he lives up there above the clouds….and speaks with demigods!
    Here on the island, in the real world, there is CyProb….between TCs and GCs.
    Turkey is here thanks to GC stupidity…the longer it lasts, the stronger it becomes.

    • ROC

      I never heard so much crap, A typical Anatolian BSter

    • gulumbra

      Very sad and absolutely true.

    • ROC

      You trolls can very easily fart but when asked to own up you tend to hide, so I ask you and your troll mates a very simple question, ” what part of his speech you think the majority of Greeks do not agree with ” It may leave a sour taste in a Turks mouth but I do not really care.

      Archbishop is 100% correct, well done to him

    • Disenchanted

      Stupidity indeed, they talk about new strategy and do not have a clue about game theory, the science of strategic behaviour.

      • ROC

        Reality is that the native TCs is being culled and its now been 46 years and the you lot are no nearer to recognition, That is what you should be concerned about, but instead you want to direct all your anger at a man of the cloth, do so he does what you think, I doubt it.

  • cyprus observer

    Man of God? What a joke!

    • ROC

      You know nothing about faith, in the west everyone is allowed freedom of speech even priests ,something you Turkos are deprived of. one day you might be allow you express your thoughts on Turkish papers, but then maybe that why you need to come to a GC papers to express your views

      • gentlegiant161

        What do you know about faith in the west? Yours is orthodox, which if this speech on the holiest of days is anything to go by is unorthodox and ungodly.
        Nowhere in ‘the west’ will you hear :
        “minimal deterrent force; and that we must line ourselves with the interests of other more powerful nations in the region’.”
        A speech of hatred and war mongering and a call to arms and enosis with someone stronger ( hmm now whose another orthodox country we can cling to,, couple of choices?,)
        Nowhere in ‘the west’ will you hear such Rubbish on such a day.
        You only deal in faeces not facts.

        • ROC

          Without going to details, I suggest look at your own religion and faith before you start, just the other day in the name of Islam in Iran they buried a women up to her neck and stoned her to death, and this is all in the name of Islam.

  • HighTide

    The archbishopric surely holds shares in ENI and EXXON. His oily speech suggests that.

  • almostbroke

    The Archbishop should ‘butt out ‘ of politics and concentrate on the tenants of Christianity, peace and love . He should be reminded that his predecessors were elevated to prestigious positions by the Ottomans when they accepted the position of ‘tax collectors ‘ , it is noted that on a point of principle or even ‘nationalist ‘ zeal , the Church dident refuse . They took full advantage and along the way helped themselves to a ‘cut ‘ and became extremely wealthy by 1878 the Archbishop was the most powerful man in Cyprus . The Church took umbrage to the British curbing the power of Archbishop from 1878 and were always at ‘loggerheads ‘ with the British administration after that . After a disastrous venture into politics by Makarios leading to a loss of one third of the country , the power of the Church was diminished somewhat but this present Archbishop seems to think he is living in 1878 at the height of church power and actually thinks in the holy season of Easter he can make political statements from the pulpit , not his business , reflect on the Christian message and leave politics to those who are elected .

    • ROC

      Archbishop is 100% correct, well done to him

      • almostbroke

        And a Happy Easter to you ! Oh forgot your now a Brit and celebrated last Sunday !

        • gulumbra

          This pathetic troll must have been an altar boy

          • almostbroke

            Your fairly ‘pathetic ‘ yourself !

        • ROC

          Well thanks to you I now know your not Greek , worry about your race, which you still refuse to let us know.

  • Veritas

    I’ve said it many times before, this man is a disgrace to the Orthodox Church and Christianity.
    The Pope delivered his Easter message about reconciliation, while The Archbishop of Cyprus delivered his Easter message about hate and warmongering.
    How come that none of our political parties have the decency and courage to tell the Archbishop in no uncertain terms, that he’s way out of normal behaviour.
    He’s a dangerous man and a huge obstacle to a solution of the Cyprob.

    • Jay Bee

      “He’s a dangerous man and a huge obstacle to a solution of the Cyprob”

      No more words necessary. Beautifully stated.

    • Caulkhead

      Agree, he is a warmonger, nothing less.

      • ROC

        Fantastic speech by the Archbishop

    • Neroli

      The church here has always been and will continue to be a huge obstacle for Cyprus.

      • almostbroke

        Those frigging Ottomans elevated them above their station from about 1690 I believe , and they have ‘made hay ‘ financially ever since and they actually still think in 2018 the church can ‘stick its oar in ‘ and indulge in politics, instead of the Christian message !

  • Anna Shakalis

    Oh go sit in your jacuzzi scary old man with a mentality that belongs in the dark ages! Meddling in politics again! Your no Christian leader,just a pompous old goat that brainwashes his flock…

  • Sonar

    Unfortunately this man voice carries weight in Cyprus, once again the church is sticking its oar in to politics.

  • Steely Mike

    Once again this meddlesome priest seems determined to undermine common sense. Once again I shout keep politics secular and curb the activities of this man and his kind. Once again my clarion call shared by so many will be ignored.

  • Frustrated

    Let’s examine the utterances of the CEO of Keo, Ayios Nikolaos water bottling company, major shareholder of Vasiliko cement, various hotels, other commercial enterprises and occasional pedlar of a certain religion.

    Firstly, he should advise his political leader that adopting a negotiating stance that will automatically lead to the breakdown of talks will inevitably be disastrous. I refer to Anastasiades insisting on “no troops” from day one of any potential agreement with the north/Turkey.

    Secondly, as a result of the failed coup of 15th. July 1974 by the Greek military government then in power and its EOKA B acolytes in Cyprus, the island was invaded 5 days later. His ‘side’ didn’t finish the job off and lost the war. As a result, his ‘side’ have to accept the consequences of defeat.

    Thirdly, calling for rearmament and a more aggressive military stance flies in the face of all logic and reality. The National Guard is a rag, tag and bobtail collection of part-timers facing a well-drilled, professional army of at least half a million strong. Furthermore, Cyprus has no air force and navy. As for Greece, it has tasted defeat against the Turks in 1922 and 1974 and they would do well to desist from any other ‘adventures’.

    Fourthly, forging alliances with other nations and expecting them to fight on behalf of the Greek Cypriots is the stuff of fools. And Chrysostomos therefore most definitely falls within that bracket.

    Finally, I was under the impression that those living on Cyprus were Cypriots and not Greeks. Perhaps he should decamp to Greece and take up residence at Mount Athos. He’s bound to be welcomed and perhaps his skills would be appreciated when it comes to helping oversee the monastery’s investments.

    • Evergreen

      Well said.
      The last paragraph is simply beautiful because of its truth.

    • Neroli

      I was going to comment also on ‘Greeks in our homeland’ but the super patriots will be about!

  • Pullaard

    How dare this belligerent man even suggest that he represents the Christian church in Cyprus. He certainly does not represent in any way the Christ I learnt about and is, arguably, the least Christian man it has been my displeasure to come across. To deliver such a hate-filled speech at any time is shocking from a man of the cloth, but at Easter, a time of peace and reflection, is just a kick in the face to all Christians.

  • desres

    Offer him the post as lead negotiator for the Republic: he has his version of God on his side and he could do with the extra cash ( tax free)!

  • Evergreen

    With such an attitude ,there will never be any settlement.

    • Leo

      So how does Turkey invading, our EEZ help towards a settlement, or did you miss that part in the article?

      • HighTide

        There is no recognized EEZ. Stop dreaming.

        • Leo

          Recognised by the World but not by the barbaric warmongering genocidal killing machine called Turkey.

          • Frustrated

            Are the Turks the only nation to have ever embarked on ‘warmongering’ and killed innocent civilians?

  • NadavKatz

    Say Turkey, in general & especially Turkey under Sultan Erdogan, & you have said TROUBLES!!

  • MountainMan

    This man appears to be doing everything within his power to stir up trouble and ensure that there will never be a settlement.

    • Leo

      You are mistaken.

