Cyprus wins bronze medal in All Round Artistic Gymnastics i

After a dramatic final in the Men’s Individual All-Around Artistic Gymnastics, Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou clinched the bronze medal, the first of the Cypriot team in the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

England’s Nile Wilson won his second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the men`s all-around final and his team-mate James Hall took the silver medal.

According to the EAK correspondent, Mikaelo Papadakis, this is the fifth medal in gymnastics for Cyprus in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Georgiou was a surprise contender for the title after a series of falls in the qualification round, but all three nailed their high bar routines in a tense finale that saw Georgiou ahead in the beginning.

He started off the ground with 13,600 points he was behind Wilson and ahead of Hall. In a unique Fair Play moment, Georgiou applauded Wilson at the end of the programme, which eventually changed the colour of Georgiou’s medal from silver to bronze

In statements after the ceremony, Georgiou said he was very happy as he has achieved the goal he had set before the Games. “I do not feel any disappointment for losing the gold in the last two instruments since the goal was to win a medal”.

