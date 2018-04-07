Join Emma to raise hope for children

Children are natural givers. They understand charity. Nowhere is that more evident than in the award-winning annual Emma’s Run – Kids for Kids charity event.

This year the annual running event will take place on Sunday at Piale Pahsha behind the Larnaca castle. Nine-year-old Emma and her friends will walk or run a 1.5km stretch to raise funds for children in need. The children involved in the event get sponsored by friends and family and donate the money they raise to the Hope for Children organisation. The NGO works around the world to improve child welfare systems and ensure that children are protected and cared for.

Over the last three years – this is the fourth Emma’s Run – the Kids for Kids charity event has seen children as young at three walking the distance. Each child involved receives a certificate and a medal. And this year, the child who manages to collect the most sponsorship donations will receive a special prize.

If your children are interested in taking part, call 099-382652 to receive a sponsor form. If you would like to donate to the cause you can do so online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/2018emmasruncy.

Fourth Annual Emma’s Run – Kids for kids

A 1.5km run or walk for children to help raise sponsored funds for Hope for Children. April 15. Piale Pasha, close to Larnaca Castle. 10am. Tel: 99-382652