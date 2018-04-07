A minute with Charoulla Neocleous Little Kickers Franchisee

Where do you live?

Nicosia with my family

Best childhood memory?

Holidays with my family

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Akakiko/ sushi. No beans!

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Day person/ staying in and watching a good movie

Best book ever read?

Not much of a reader but I love the Sophie Kinsella Shopaholic Books

Favourite film of all time?

Notting Hill

Favourite holiday destination?

Disneyland/New York

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

George Michael classics

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and fruit

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Out in the open with massive space and a big garden.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Obama

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

All the things I’m terrified of…

What is your greatest fear?

Dogs

Little Kickers offers football lessons for children aged 18 months to seven years in Nicosia and Limassol. For more info see littlekickers.com.cy