Does the name make the person, or the person make the name?

The big French theatrical hit Le Prenom (What’s in a Name?) will dazzle theatre-goers in Nicosia from Friday.

The production, brought to us by Solo for Three and Antilogos theatre groups and translated, adapted and directed by Diomidis Nikita, is based on the 2010 French comedy by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière.

The comedy revolves around Vincent, a real estate agent and father-to-be, who is invited for dinner by his sister Elisabeth and his brother-in-law Pierre. Their childhood friend, Claude, is also invited. Vincent is a wealthy, successful capitalist, while Pierre, a university professor, is much more liberal. When Vincent reveals he intends to name his son Adolphe, his hosts are horrified. The situation eventually gets out of hand after no one can come to an understanding and old rivalries and unspoken issues are unearthed.

Le Proneom

Performance of the play by Matthieu Delaporte. April 13 until May 13. Flea Theatre, 2 Gianni Koromia Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 97-829257