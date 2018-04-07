President: Our goal is to create a functional and viable state

President Nicos Anastasiades has assured that his aim is to create a state which will be functional and viable, modern and completely in line with the principles and values of the EU.

He also expressed hope that in the days ahead there will be mutual understanding that will help the sides overcome tension.

President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have agreed to an informal meeting over dinner, to be hosted by Deputy Special Advisor of the Secretary-General (DSASG) on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the UN-controlled buffer zone on 16th April.

In his Easter message, President Anastasiades said the joyous news of Christ`s resurrection sends a message of hope to humanity, “a message of love and peace, a message of mutual understanding, co-operation and brotherhood for humanity.”

The greatest celebration of Christianity, he said, “gives us the opportunity to reflect upon the need to move with respect for all, to accept the diversity of people and to exclude all forms of intolerance.”

Neither extreme ideas nor fanaticism, nor preaching exclusion and discrimination are appropriate with our values and our culture, he said. Commitment to mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, he noted, “should govern relations not only among citizens but also among the political forces.”

“Only this way can we continue on the path that will improve the country and create a better Cyprus for everyboday,” he said.

With the same spirit, he added, “we approach the effort to end the unacceptable situation that continues with the occupation and division of our homeland. Only through mutual respect will the conditions for an effective dialogue be created, to achieve reunification, free our homeland and create a state that will secure human rights, permanent peace and stability and welfare of all.”

President Anastasiades assured that the objective is not to see the unacceptable status quo continue but to create a state that will be functional and viable, modern and completely compatible with the principles and values of the EU.

He also expressed the hope that in the coming period, there will be mutual understanding so that the tension that seems to be prevailing can be overcome and peace and cooperation, based on mutual respect and the principles of legality and international law, are established.

The two leaders have been engaged in UN-backed negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem. The latest round of talks took place in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

UN talks aim at reuniting Cyprus, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion, under a federal roof.

CNA