Singing for social difference

Greek singer-songwriter Kostas Hatzis is performing at the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Sunday in support of the Magic Always Happens non-profit organisation and people with autism.

Hatzis, who is of Roma origin, is considered one of the most significant modern composers and a pioneer in Greek songs with a social message.

Music runs in the family of this beloved Greek singer. His grandfather was a popular clarinettist and dulcimer player. It didn’t take long for his father to see that he should follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. To encourage his son’s talent, his father took him to wedding and other events where he could show off his musical talent.

At 20, he moved to Athens and started recording five years later. His talents were soon recognised by the great composers Mikis Theodorakis, Mano Hajidakis and others with whom he collaborated.

If you think that is an achievement, wait until you hear about the time that he was invited by Jimmy Carter to the White House so he could congratulate Hatzis on his singing for peace.

For his return to Limassol, Hatzis will be accompanied by singer Maria Alexia and musicians Rigas Saritziotis (flute, saxophone, clarinet), Christos Alexopoulos (drums, percussion) and Polys Pelelis (double bass).

Kostas Hatzis

Live performance by the Greek singer in aid of people with autism. April 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €18/22. Tel: 77-777745