Another three medals for Cyprus at the GC2018 Games

Cyprus won another three medals on Sunday in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Gymnast Marios Georgiou won gold on the floor event in GC2018 on Sunday April 8th, 2018.

This is his second medal in the Games, after a bronze in the All-Around final.

Andri Eleftheriou won Gold medal in women’s skeet shooting for Cyprus. Eleftheriou set a Commonwealth Games record with 52/60 in the final.

This is Eleftheriou’s fourth Commonwealth Games medal, after winning two gold (singles and doubles) in Melbourne 2006 and a bronze in Glasgow 2014.

Panagiota Andreou won Bronze medal in the skeet shooting women’s final for Cyprus at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Andreou also set a Qualification Round Commonwealth Games Record with 74/75.

CNA