Another three medals for Cyprus at the GC2018 Games

April 8th, 2018 Cyprus, Other Sport, Sport 4 comments

Another three medals for Cyprus at the GC2018 Games

Gymnast Marios Georgiou won gold on the floor event

Cyprus won another three medals on Sunday in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Gymnast Marios Georgiou won gold on the floor event in GC2018 on Sunday April 8th, 2018.

This is his second medal in the Games, after a bronze in the All-Around final.

Andri Eleftheriou won Gold medal in women’s skeet shooting for Cyprus. Eleftheriou set a Commonwealth Games record with 52/60 in the final.

This is Eleftheriou’s fourth Commonwealth Games medal, after winning two gold (singles and doubles) in Melbourne 2006 and a bronze in Glasgow 2014.

Panagiota Andreou won Bronze medal in the skeet shooting women’s final for Cyprus at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Andreou also set a Qualification Round Commonwealth Games Record with 74/75.

CNA

Print Friendly
  • gentlegiant161

    Well deserved praise for a brilliant performance.
    Curious the Commonwealth games were virtually non existent news in Cyprus?

  • Douglas

    Great achievement for such a small Country ,congratulations.

  • peemdubya

    Shame the photo is of 2015 medals….come on CM, buck up!!!

  • MountainMan

    Excellent, well done all of you.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close