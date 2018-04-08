Dozens reported killed in suspected Syria gas attack

April 8th, 2018

PHOTO ARCHIVE: A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4

A chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta killed dozens of people, a medical relief organisation and rescue workers said, and Washington said it would demand an immediate international response if the reports were confirmed.

Medical relief organisation Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said 41 people had been killed, with other reports putting the death toll much higher. The civil defence rescue service put it as high as 150 on one of its Twitter feeds.

The Russian-backed Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack as the reports began circulating on Saturday night and said rebels in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma were in a state of collapse and spreading false news.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

The lifeless bodies of around a dozen children, women and men, some of them with foam at the mouth, were shown in one video circulated by activists. “Douma city, April 7 … there is a strong smell here,” a voice can be heard saying.

The U.S. State Department said reports of mass casualties from an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma were “horrifying” and would, if confirmed, “demand an immediate response by the international community”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it could not confirm if chemical weapons had been used.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said 11 people had died in Douma as a result of suffocation caused by the smoke from conventional weapons being dropped by the government. It said a total of 70 people suffered breathing difficulties.

Medical relief organisation SAMS said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with “mixed agents” including nerve agents had hit a nearby building.

Basel Termanini, the U.S.-based vice president of SAMS, told Reuters another 35 people had been killed at the nearby apartment building, most of them women and children. “We are contacting the U.N. and the U.S. government and the European governments,” he said by telephone.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the rebel group in Douma, Jaish al-Islam, was making “chemical attack fabrications in an exposed and failed attempt to obstruct advances by the Syrian Arab army,” citing an official source.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauret recalled a 2017 sarin gas attack in northwestern Syria that the West and the United Nations blamed on Assad’s government.

“The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately,” she said.

“The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks,” Nauert said in a statement.

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons during the conflict.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    2 previous gas attacks in Syria (2013 & 2017), attributed by US propaganda to the Assad regimes, were shown to have been perpetrated by the terrorists, US proxies trying to overthrow the government on behalf of the US regime.

    Recently Russia warned that another chemical attack was about to be carried out, but the US & its client states remained mum. Now the attack has been carried out, the US regime does not even bother to await the results of an investigation before apportioning blame, knowing full well it is ultimately to blame, and that whatever the OPCW finds will be presented to suit the US narrative.

    Despite this new false flag the US will not be able to engineer the regime change sought so desperately, Russia will not allow it, and like it or not, Russia is the power broker in Syria.

  • Neroli

    Assad the butcher and his sidekick Putin have a lot of blood on their hands

    • Tyler D

      How many lives have been lost as a result of the US policy of regime change in the Middle East? I saw a report by Nicolas J.S. Davies and Medea Benjamin which estimated that 2.4 million people had died in Iraq over the last 15 years, as a result of the intervention. That’s without counting, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan.

  • ZZ

    CM if you’re going to use a photo portraying a dead child from another gas attack that happened last year, then at least put a blurred transition effect on the photo warning people that you’re showing a potentially triggering image. A lot of other newspapers do it so I don’t see how you can’t.
    I know that that most of us are already desensitised by the horrors that is Syria today but there are still a lot of people who can’t bear to look at images like that without at least some sort of warning.

    • Neroli

      It’s Easter they’re not listening!!

  • Douglas

    When will this nightmare end for the people of Syria I wonder.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      When the US stops its illegal presence & support of terrorists. But that is not likely to happen in the near future.

