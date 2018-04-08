German police try to work out motive for Muenster attack

April 8th, 2018 Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 10 comments

German police try to work out motive for Muenster attack

People mourn in front of the traditional guesthouse, Grosser Kiepenkerl, where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside the popular restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster

German investigators were trying to work out why a man drove a camper van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the western university city of Muenster on Saturday, killing two people before shooting himself dead.

The vehicle ploughed into people seated at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl eatery, a popular destination for tourists in the city’s old town.

Forensic police combed the scene on Sunday after investigators named the victims as a 51-year-old woman from the Lueneburg area in northern Germany and a 65-year-old man from the Borken area near Muenster.

“According to the current state of the investigation, the driver is probably a 48-year-old man from Munich,” senior public prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt said in a joint statement with Muenster police.

“So far there are no indications of a possible background for the crime. The investigations are being conducted at full speed and on all fronts,” he added.

The perpetrator shot himself after crashing the silver-grey coloured van into the outside area of the restaurant, police said.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported in its online edition that the perpetrator was Jens R., 48, who resided some 2 km (1.2 miles) from the crime scene.

Broadcaster ZDF said police were searching his apartment and that he had contact with far-right extremists, but there was no evidence thus far that he was a far-right extremist himself.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the man had psychological problems. The Interior Ministry in North Rhine-Westphalia would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement she was “deeply shaken”. On Saturday evening, the White House issued a statement sending U.S. President Donald Trump’s “thoughts and prayers” to the families of those killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “All my thoughts are with the victims of the attack in Muenster. France shares in Germany’s suffering”.

Print Friendly
  • Banjo

    Motive is likely to be religion …… it usually is.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Where exactly have you read that?

      • Banjo

        Where have I read it !!!!!
        I just wrote it.

        Have you not noticed that every attack of this kind is religiously motivated , this is the third or fourth such attack with a vehicle used to kill. The south of France , Britain , Germany previously, they all had these attacks religiously motivated. You can’t be unaware of these attacks.

        Beyond that , just about every war and mass attack the role has ever seen was religiously motivated , except of course in America , people there shoot each other just to pass the time.

        • alexander reutersward

          I agree, and I wish religion and spreading of a clearly untrue story about ”god” Allah ” or whatever name some storyteller gave him combined with the abuse of the story to get people to fight without fear or do other stupid things to benefit church leaders and kings globally.

          • Banjo

            Indeed.
            If you can persuade and adult to believe in fairy stories , you can persuade that adult kill any amount of people in accordance with that fairy story.
            Religion is the disease of humanity , all other diseases, cancer etc get a great deal of effort focused on their eradication. Bizarrely this disease is actually taught to children.

          • Plasma Dawn

            I disagree, it is patently not true. Read my comment above.

        • Plasma Dawn

          No, not every attack of this kind is religiously motivated. The car ramming attack against people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last summer was not religiously motivated. The 2017 Times Square car crash was perpetrated by someone high on drugs who said he wanted to die in a “suicide by cop”, and that he had been hearing voices. These are just two examples. Wikipedia lists dozens of non-terrorist, non-religious incidents all over the world.

          Finally, the Muenster attack was perpetrated by someone who didn’t seem to have a Muslim name or religious connections — but he did have contacts with far-right extremists and psychological problems.

          • alexander reutersward

            Far right people usually hate religious people so religion is behind those.

            Times square agree, drugs that is as bad as religion was the reason. But banjo is right that the vast majority has a religious motive.

            Personally I think it’s people abusing religion that is behind it, but religion has always been abused by people who wants power, that’s the only reason religion exists

          • Banjo

            No. not every attack is religiously motivated , that why I wrote it usually is. Is also pointed out that in America such things are seemingly used just to pass the time.

            Muslims are but a single religious group , they are by no means alone in murdering for their religion.

            As for the far right connections, if we are to believe him , then GE below , has also had far right connections.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    “Broadcaster ZDF said police were searching his apartment and that he had contact with far-right extremists, but there was no evidence thus far that he was a far-right extremist himself.”
    Where are Douglas and Smudger to challenge this pernicious slur make against their political soul mates?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close