Turkish national confesses to Apostolides’ murder

A 22-year-old Turkish national was arrested in Turkey in relation to the murder of Solomos Apostolides.

According to reports from the north the man, believed to be Erdinc Senturk, visited a police station in the city of Yalova near the eastern coast of the Sea of Marmara and confessed to the murder of Solomos Apostolides.

Solomos Apostolides body had been found in a forest area near the Kyrenia to Kythrea road. A port-mortem in the north determined that he died from heavy trauma to the head and cerebral haemorrhage.

The findings were confirmed by a post-mortem carried out in the Republic by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou, who found that the fatal injury had been caused by a blow with a heavy object. The body was in a state of decomposition.

Apostolides, a frequent visitor of the north, was last seen leaving a casino in the north with a Turkish national, Erdinc Senturk, who was said to be in his twenties.

Senturk reportedly departed for Turkey the next day. Reports said he had been discharged from the army after completing his military service in Cyprus.