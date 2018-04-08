Turkish national confesses to Apostolides’ murder

April 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 34 comments

Turkish national confesses to Apostolides’ murder

Photo: Kibris

A 22-year-old Turkish national was arrested in Turkey in relation to the murder of Solomos Apostolides.

According to reports from the north the man, believed to be Erdinc Senturk, visited a police station in the city of Yalova near the eastern coast of the Sea of Marmara and confessed to the murder of Solomos Apostolides.

Solomos Apostolides body had been found in a forest area near the Kyrenia to Kythrea road. A port-mortem in the north determined that he died from heavy trauma to the head and cerebral haemorrhage.

The findings were confirmed by a post-mortem carried out in the Republic by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou, who found that the fatal injury had been caused by a blow with a heavy object. The body was in a state of decomposition.

Apostolides, a frequent visitor of the north, was last seen leaving a casino in the north with a Turkish national, Erdinc Senturk, who was said to be in his twenties.

Senturk reportedly departed for Turkey the next day. Reports said he had been discharged from the army after completing his military service in Cyprus.

Print Friendly
  • Dogmeat

    Good news, hopefully he will soon be tried and sentenced to give some closure to his family and show to the world that the TRNC is not the lawless state claimed on here a few times .

    • HighTide

      It will be preferable if he gets tried and sentenced in Turkey, that would save jail time expenses in the TRNC.

  • Costas

    so the murderer was actually 1 of the 40,000 occupying force soldiers. dispicable

    • HighTide

      He had done his military duty and had been discharged earlier. A civilian criminal. You cannot refrain from making your silly comments.

      • Costas

        same thing actually. He should have known better

        • Evergreen

          He knew it

        • HighTide

          Beware, Costas. You are living in the murder capital of the world. London has now surpassed New York.

      • Evergreen

        People like Costas are unable to accept any fact without adding the bacteria of personal venom.sad

      • Costas

        stick to your TC or Turkish forums. Oops there arent any left

        • Evergreen

          Why?

          • Costas

            lgcnews had a chat forum as did hurriyet mail, they stopped their own chat feature. No democracy or freedom of expression in Turkey or in the enclave

            • HighTide

              You would not know. Your Turkish is not good enough to participate in hundreds of website talks in Turkey and the TRNC. Start learning languages, it may widen your horizon just a little bit.

            • Evergreen

              You never know

        • HighTide

          Costas, they should not let your free on Sundays.

      • Dogmeat

        Can’t even read the article he’s so blind

        • HighTide

          Hate blinds. That’s why there are so many blind ones in this forum.

  • Polina Musalikina

    It’s getting worse and worse.

    • HighTide

      Why? The culprit is in custody.

      • Leo

        There are another 90 million brainwashed Greek/ Greek Cypriot hating potential murderers there.

        • Dogmeat

          Gosh, for your own sake you had better hope not!

  • HighTide

    Murderers are not treated lightly in Turkey. Justice will be done.

    • Evergreen

      Yes and one can see it in this case.

    • Leo

      He has to serve time here in Cyprus not in a hotel in Turkey.

  • Barry White

    Someone saying he was guilty and it was his fault? This just does not happen.

    • Evergreen

      I m reading something rare 😯😯😯

    • ROC

      You wish to further explain what you mean in English. instead of Tukoenglish

      • Barry White

        I know ROC, someone admitting fault is totally incomprehensible.

        • Evergreen

          Two serious criminals are released on this Easter.

          • Leo

            Why can’t you keep on topic?

  • Zakos

    Hopefully he pays for his crime!

  • Neroli

    Is the state pathologist correct this time?

    • Barry White

      Let’s give it another 3 or 4 post mortums.

      • Leo

        Just to be on the safe side, you troll.

    • Leo

      What a stupid time to Cyprus bash, the family are still in mourning. You disgust me.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close