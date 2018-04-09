Syria says suspected U.S. missiles fired at air base; Washington denies strike

April 9th, 2018 featured, FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 42 comments

Syria says suspected U.S. missiles fired at air base; Washington denies strike

A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma.

Syrian state TV said there were casualties in what it said was a suspected U.S. missile attack on a major air base in central Syria but the United States denied it had launched any air strikes against the country.

The state broadcaster earlier said explosions were heard at the T-4 airfield near Homs, which is close to the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria.

A Syrian military source was quoted as saying air defences shot down eight missiles fired at the base, also known as the Tiyas Airbase, where defence analysts say there are large deployments of Russian forces, and where jets fly regular sorties to strike rebel-held areas.

The state broadcaster said there were several dead and wounded in the strike.

The base is in a strategic desert area, where Syria’s main gas fields are located. It had been under the control of Islamic State militants until the Syrian army and its allies regained control last year after heavy Russian military intervention.

“An aggression was perpetrated on T-4 air base in several strikes that is most likely to be an American attack,” state television said in a news flash.

The U.S. Pentagon said it was not conducting air strikes in Syria “at this time,” formally denying the Syrian state television report.

When asked about the explosions, an Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment.

Israel has struck Syrian army locations many times in the course of the conflict, hitting convoys and bases of Iranian-backed militias that fight alongside Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s forces.

An intelligence source based in the region told Reuters he did not rule out an Israeli strike on the base.

Israel had previously said Syria had allowed Iran to set up a complex at the base to supply its ally, the Lebanese militant Shi’ite group Hezbollah, with weapons.

The Israeli military last February accused Iranian-backed militias of operating at the base, from where it said an Iranian drone, that was shot down over northern Israel, had been launched.

Israel has long said Iran was expanding its influence in a belt of territory that stretches from the Iraqi border to the Lebanese border, where Israel says Iran supplies Hezbollah with arms.

Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias have a large military presence in Syria and are well entrenched in central and eastern areas near the Iraqi border.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of civilians, including many children and women, were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town.

The United States launched a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base a year ago in response to the killing of dozens of civilians in a sarin gas attack in an opposition-held town in northwest Syria. The gas attack was blamed on Assad.

The U.S. missile strike was against a Syrian air base which Washington said was used to launch the strike.

The Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack. Russia, President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally, called the reports fake.

Print Friendly
  • NadavKatz

    I have no idea, as the rest of the posters here, what happened & by whom. However, I view every attack on the Islamist warlords of Iran very positively. Iran is not seeking anything in Syria but a perpetual war & this ought to stop.

    • athessalonian

      Syria’s alliances ought to be decided upon by the Syrian elected representatives.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Not quite so if these alliances affect Syria’s neighbors.

  • Gold51

    Russian did it, American did it, Israel did it, Syria did it, ISIS did it, Syrian rebels did it, Iran did it, might even have been Turkey or 10 Downing street or 100 others.
    One thing is for sure though, someone (group) know who silently keep getting away with it while endless unsubstantiated accusations continou.!
    For sure… big players in Syria.. (USA and Russia) know through thier intelligence services in this 7 year horrific game they all play.
    They need to start revealing the culprits, because they are as guilty as the culprits themselfs.

  • mongasz

    seems israel with US blessing did the dirty but necessary work

    • NadavKatz

      If so, which we don’t know, it is indeed a blessing.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    So now we know what the Israeli jets were practicing for when they roared round Cyprus the other day.

    • ROC

      Wow you must be the M15 and CIA combined knowing all this secret information Am so impressed.

      • Leo

        Lol.

    • mongasz

      good they may also continue to practice taking out the islamic nuclear reactor the sultan wants – with suspect and dangerous russian technology – to further destabilise the region

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Israel playing with fire, once again violating Syrian airspace using the US’s “big price to pay” threat. It is cruisnig for a big price to pay indeed.

    • Jeremy Rigg

      You appear to be as puddled as your name……………..or haven’t you got one?

      • Neroli

        He’s a Russian troll

    • ROC

      Sorry did you mean Turkey doing the same thing to Greece and Cyprus?

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Turkey is off topic.

        • ROC

          Says who, you? don’t think so is not going away facts are facts

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            Turkey is still off topic. Go somewhere else to vent your frustration.

            • A R

              Turkey is off topic along with Erdogan and his stupid Islamic extremist ideas….will be off the map that is reduced to nothing…

          • Leo

            Paranam Kid, is a Turk, he’s unable to answer anything about Turkey as article 301 will ensure his imprisonment for a very long time. This is how to expose Turk trolls, when you ask them a direct question concerning Turkey.

    • Samting

      blah, blah, blah

    • Gold51

      You seriously over estimate Turkeys ability in modern day warfare with a matching class.
      So far… I have seen Turkey take on very weak nations or those already battered by America. Turkey uses the Nato umbrella to get away from any retaliation that might upset the integrity of Nato…….FACT.!

    • NadavKatz

      How is the level of information reaching Famagusta, where you are, at present time?

  • Jay Bee

    Come on CM – try and keep up – Mother Russia has already accused the Israelis of launching the strike from Lebansee airspace………….

    • Leo

      Your mother Russia. Not mine.

  • Neroli

    Israel!

    • Jay Bee

      That’s where the finger seems to be pointing a.t.m.

      • Neroli

        Assad needs taking out!

        • Jay Bee

          It is long overdue………..

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            Right, ever since the world needs regime change in the US.

            • Samting

              blah, blah, blah, blah

        • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

          Why? Who, besides the Syrian people, has the right to “take him out”?

          • Neroli

            Do you stand by and watch the butcher of Syria (and his father before him) continue blitzing his own people?? It’s atrocious what he, Putin and Iran are doing

            • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

              Oh, you mean “responsibility to protect”, bring freedom & peace, like the US & its client states did in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, when the people there got not only blitzed but maimed, killed, kicked out by the “good guys” – US & poodles.

              As far as I know, there is no international law approving unprovoked attack, invasion and mass slaughter masked as bringing “freedom & peace” as part of “responsibility to protect”. So the Syrian people have to decide their own government & fate, not a bunch of aggressors and their terrorist proxies.

              • ROC

                One other butcher in the eastern med, Adolf Erdogan

              • athessalonian

                While I am not a supporter of Mr. Bashar al-Assad and having been critical of his and his father’s governance methodologies, I must concede that he does have the support of the majority, mostly non-Sunni, of Syrians. I also agree that the current mix of foreign interventionists, pro as well as anti Assad, further complicates and perpetuates this civil war conflict.

            • Gold51

              Least he’s trying to keep Syria as one, like the nutcase or not.
              Turkey on the other hand in the north of Syria is also carving up Syrian civilians indiscriminately
              and preparing to carve Syria.
              Only difference, everything is highlighted with Assad. Virtual media blackout on Turkish attrocities being commited daily with allie rebels, while Russia and America point score against each other….

              • Dawn Wells

                And then the conniving hypocrite turkey is shown on Anadolu agency news giving out means in Syria.

              • Dawn Wells

                Corrections: …giving out meals…

        • Cydee

          It worked well when other so-called militants were taken out in Libya and Iraq, didn’t it…

    • Evergreen

      Yes

      • Neroli

        The US would want support of ‘the west’ to do air strikes again.

        • Evergreen

          I think so too.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close