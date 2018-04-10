Cyprus, Egypt preparing ground for gas pipeline, foreign minister says

Cyprus and Egypt will be ready in the near future to sign an agreement on a direct undersea natural gas pipeline from Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone to a liquefied natural gas plant in Egypt, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said.

The minister, who is visiting Cairo on Tuesday, said: “we believe that there is a bright future for the cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt in the field of hydrocarbons as our cooperation is based on solid foundations.”

In an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm ahead of his visit, Christodoulides said energy cooperation between our two countries forms an indispensable part of our common vision for creating conditions of stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We expect that in the near future our countries will be ready to sign an intergovernmental agreement concerning a direct undersea natural gas pipeline from Cyprus’ EEZ to an LNG plant in Egypt. The stakeholders involved are in the process of negotiating the terms of the natural gas sale and the purchase agreements, and hopefully, we will soon have positive results.”

Christodoulides said that during his working visit in Cairo he will discuss bilateral relations, the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus Egypt and Greece, energy issues, the Cyprus problem, EU – Egypt relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, and regional issues.

His visit is also taking place in preparation for the upcoming visit of President Nicos Anastasiades to Egypt.

“It is no secret that both Cyprus and Egypt have common challenges to face in a number of issues and these can only be addressed through joint and coordinated actions,” the Cypriot foreign minister said. “We are particularly happy to observe that there is a momentum in taking our cooperation forward in a wide array of areas, which includes coordination in international fora. Our aim is to further strengthen and deepen our cooperation in all areas of common interest.”

Asked how Nicosia will deal with a possible Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ waters, he said Cyprus was working to prevent such activity which will constitute another serious violation of international law, as well as a clear indication of Turkey’s unwillingness to contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus issue.