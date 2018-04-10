Cyprus, Egypt preparing ground for gas pipeline, foreign minister says

Cyprus, Egypt preparing ground for gas pipeline, foreign minister says

The LNG plant at Damietta, Egypt

Cyprus and Egypt will be ready in the near future to sign an agreement on a direct undersea natural gas pipeline from Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone to a liquefied natural gas plant in Egypt, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said.

The minister, who is visiting Cairo on Tuesday, said: “we believe that there is a bright future for the cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt in the field of hydrocarbons as our cooperation is based on solid foundations.”

In an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm ahead of his visit, Christodoulides said energy cooperation between our two countries forms an indispensable part of our common vision for creating conditions of stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We expect that in the near future our countries will be ready to sign an intergovernmental agreement concerning a direct undersea natural gas pipeline from Cyprus’ EEZ to an LNG plant in Egypt. The stakeholders involved are in the process of negotiating the terms of the natural gas sale and the purchase agreements, and hopefully, we will soon have positive results.”

Christodoulides said that during his working visit in Cairo he will discuss bilateral relations, the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus Egypt and Greece, energy issues, the Cyprus problem, EU – Egypt relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, and regional issues.

His visit is also taking place in preparation for the upcoming visit of President Nicos Anastasiades to Egypt.

“It is no secret that both Cyprus and Egypt have common challenges to face in a number of issues and these can only be addressed through joint and coordinated actions,” the Cypriot foreign minister said. “We are particularly happy to observe that there is a momentum in taking our cooperation forward in a wide array of areas, which includes coordination in international fora. Our aim is to further strengthen and deepen our cooperation in all areas of common interest.”

Asked how Nicosia will deal with a possible Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ waters, he said Cyprus was working to prevent such activity which will constitute another serious violation of international law, as well as a clear indication of Turkey’s unwillingness to contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

 

  • Gold51

    All thats needed now is for Turkey to clear off out of the area, go play war games in the black sea and impress Russia.
    Its the best thing for Turkey.

  • HighTide

    It’s like signing an option to buy a wine glass before the grape harvest has started.

    • Kyrenia

      Sour grapes?

    • ROC

      Only grapes that I know HT are the ones that hang from you

    • Costas

      Turkish wine never succeeded even in the occupied areas

  • Jeremy Rigg

    The day gas starts to flow along it, then I will believe it. Not until.

    • Dogmeat

      Pipedreams!

  • gentlegiant161

    I notice the much trumpeted join up with Israels pipeline is now been quietly not mentioned .
    instead its now a pipeline of dubious quantity to Egypt to mix with their enourmous find , I wonder if the cost of extraction and building a pipeline will leave anything for the politicians to trouser?

    • elbmw

      One things for sure, it won’t leave anything for the people much the same way that in the UK we have North Sea Gas and still rely on charities to fund mobile food banks to feed the starving Brits. Same thing as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Liberia etc with the exception of Norway.

      • HighTide

        This does not apply to the Gulf states. Nationals are doing very well with free housing and medical services, while foreign workers are on contract that are voluntary entered with a waiting list of Sri Lankan, Indian and Filipinos. Their income exceeds potential earnings in their Far East home countries by far.

    • Neroli

      They always have to leave enough for the trough feeders!

  • MrH

    I wouldn’t trust a venture with Egypt if I were “Cyprus”, particularly knowing their vehement policy against Israel and their appalling success rate in working on long term projects!

    • Dogmeat

      A tri-lateral agreement between “Cyprus”, TRNC and Turkey would surely be better?

      • Gold51

        Ahahahahah….I couldnt think of anything more grusome.!!
        In the first place trnc is a Turkish off shore illegal administration, not recongnised and never will be, opperating illegally in the Turkish occupied Northern terrotory of the Republic of Cyprus, controlled totally by Erdogan the despot dictator of Turkey.
        Any person with any sence would see your suggestion as dilitional and absolutly preposterous, a nullity.!!
        Anything to do with Turkey while Erdoganis breathing is suicidal.
        Doing buisiness with your invader and occupier is not a good idea or to be expected.
        With Turkey…..No Chance, EVER.!

        • MrH

          The GC lead “Republic of Cyprus” is not a Comprehensive solution, it’s a Temporary assigned state – so don’t get too comfortable unless you are willing to recognise the north or share power – please know your politics!

          • Gold51

            You seriously need to look out of the window and get an update on your history knowledge .
            That is before you people continou with phase 2….personal insults.

        • Dogmeat

          I’ll put with you as a NO then

          • Gold51

            Oh….yes please.

    • Gold51

      As if any other regime/ nation selling gas and oil is any better.?
      Israel’s and Egypt relations are highest ever.
      Egypt is a good neighbour of Cyprus.

      • MrH

        Egypt does not officially recognise Israel!

        • Gold51

          Egypt and Israel signed a peace agreement 16 months after hostilities ended followed by a visit to Israel by Sadat in 1977 that made Egypt the “first Arab state to officially recongnise Israel”.

          • MrH

            North and South Cyprus have signed the Cease-Fire line agreement but it still doesn’t mean they FULLY recognise each other or have good relations. Egypt will soon derail off it’s Cyprus venture when Israel steps up its political game!

            • Gold51

              Nothing was signed betwean TCs and GCs.
              Greece and Turkey signed cease fire agreements, even then Turks couldn’t keep to agreements.

      • gentlegiant161

        But there is persecution of Coptic Christians, or is that of no consequence?
        And more updates on the Cyprob…
        Some poor souls must have ears like Niki Lauder after all these years of updates.

        • Gold51

          You can google far more serious attrocities directed by Turkey on Christian’s.
          Egypt was once all Coptic, forcibly converted to Islam during the 10th and 14th centuary by the Palestinian militery governor Amir ibn al-Aas.
          All you need to do is google Turkeys attrocities during Turkeys 1974 invasion of Cyprus if you want comparables.
          Notably……there’s only 120,000 christians and 26,000 Jews in a country of 80 million strong….Turkey.
          Sooner do buisness with Egypt than with Turkey all day long.

  • “in the near future”!

    How many times have we heard and read this rhetoric? So in less than 40, 30, 20 years, we may see something come of this?

