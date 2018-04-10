Erdogan says Turkey to decide future of Syria’s Afrin

Turkish soldiers are seen in the centre of Afrin, Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday criticised Russia’s stance on the future of Syria’s Afrin region, saying that Ankara itself would decide the details of returning the area to the Syrian people.

“We know very well who we’ll hand Afrin to. First, let’s talk about handing over areas controlled by other countries in Syria to Syria,” Erdogan told reporters, dismissing comments from Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

“When the time comes, we will give Afrin to the people of Afrin personally, but the timing of this is up to us, we will determine it, not Mr. Lavrov,” he said.

Lavrov on Monday said the easiest way to normalise the situation in Afrin was to put the area back under the control of Syrian government, the Interfax news agency reported.

While Turkey is cooperating with both Russsia and Iran to wind down some of the violence in Syria, Ankara has long demanded that President Bashar al-Assad must go and has backed rebels against him. Assad’s main backers are Moscow and Tehran.

Turkey has waged a military campaign to drive Kurdish YPG fighters from the northwestern Afrin district, while Russian air power and Iran-backed militias have supported Syrian army offensives in the Idlib and Ghouta regions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that Afrin should be handed over to Syria’s army.

Turkey considers the YPG, which is backed by the United States in the fight against Islamic State, to be a terrorist organisation.

  • Tas

    Will he let Syrian Kurds return?

    • Gold51

      He’s not going to allow anybody to return or will they ever.
      He will stuff the area with his Anatolian squatters in due course, then he will find a puppet like Akinci to run it for him and slowly call it something like “Turkish republic of northern Syria” with another flag resembling Turkeys.

      • HighTide

        Another scoop for a comedy screenplay, you never run out of funny ideas, chapeau!

        • Gold51

          If you have nothing of interest to say and your hear to be pedantic with your usual twaddle mocking people with personal insults then i suggest you clear off.!!!

          • HighTide

            ‘Clearing off’ is something you have sadly missed to do ever since you spoil this forum with your slanderous dirt and vile inventions. The only thing that works in your brains is your sick fantasy.

            • Gold51

              CM….
              I REALLY WISH YOU WOULD REMOVE THIS COMPULSIVE PROFESSIONAL TROLL CONSTANTLY TROLLING TO INSULT.
              HE HAS TWO ACCOUNTS GOING ON AT THE SAME TIME TO KEEP UP WITH HIMSELF…. “GIRNELI AND HIGH TIDE”.
              VERY ANNOYING.!!!!

              • HighTide

                Hallucinating, are you? In capital letters to boot.

  • costaskarseras

    Quite right and in good time, before Turkey takes roots in Afrin as she did in Cyprus. Russia made it clear that Afrin is part of Syria and expects Turkey to return it.

    Compare this responsible attitude of Russia with that of the British imperialists’ undertakings, the guarantors of Cyprus’ territorial integrity and their part in the expulsion of 200 000 Cypriots from their homes who are still refugees 44 years later.

    • HighTide

      You are comparing apples with pears, or shall we say bananas. Turkey has no legal right to remain in Syria while Turkish Cypriots are co-owners of the island under legal protection of Turkey that is here ever since the ceasefire of 1974.
      You have to find other justifications for Putin’s occupation of a Syrian port on the Med.

      • NuffSaid

        Turkey’s obligations are defined in the constitution, read them.

      • athessalonian

        I am having difficulty understanding your last sentence as I am under the impression that Russia is in Syria by invitation, as well as an ally, of the Bashar al-Assad government.

        • HighTide

          This is true, but the holding onto this privilege depends on the survival of Assad. In order to secure this, Russia has killed thousands.

          • athessalonian

            If I understood this correctly, you are saying that the Russians have supported the Bashar al-Assad government so that they may have a presence in Syria. Can you confirm?

            • HighTide

              There must be multiple reasons for Russia to support Assad. By all accounts, the Mediterranean naval base in Syria should be high on the list. To this I would add the drive to extend the foothold in the Middle East, trying to reduce US influence and power there. It fits into the picture of Putin’s goal to once again be on par with the States as a world power.

              • athessalonian

                This is in a nutshell what I think as well.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan wouldn’t be in Syria right now if dumb Russia didnt allow Erdogan and his monkeys in and Putin kept to his original threat to keep Turkey out of Syria.!!
    Now as expected. Its “IF AND WHEN” Turkey wants if ever to leaves North Syria.
    Turkey wanted regime change and was happy with his allies ISIS to vertically conquer the whole country and split Syria amongst themselfs.No question in the past with ISIS leaving the region.
    Now Russia, Iran and America are in the country…..Erdogan know wants everyone to leave before he decides when he “might leave”….!
    Erdogan i suspect is rather hoping nobody leaves to establush the conquered Syrian land….. As i have always said Turkeys ambitions in Cyprus and Syria with the prospect in Iraq is only land grab particularly oil rich fields.
    Hes a thieve and hes a Nato member.
    UNLESS HE’S FORCED OUT……SOON.!!

    • athessalonian

      Where did you get the “IF AND WHEN” from?

      • Gold51

        Come on athessalonian. What do you recon.
        Do you seriously believe everything Erdogan says.?
        Off topic, He said he would stay out of the talks regarding Cyprus to the UN. He could even stay out of the talks. He’s simply a compulsive ignorant liar.

        • athessalonian

          You did not answer the question where the “IF AND WHEN” you placed in quotation marks came from…

          • Leo

            ““When the time comes, we will give Afrin to the people of Afrin personally, but the timing of this is up to us, we will determine it, not Mr. Lavrov,” he said.”
            Read between the lines, then you will see.

            • athessalonian

              I already read all this Leo. The only word I did not read “between the lines” was “IF.”

              • Leo

                Exactly.

                • athessalonian

                  When one reads unwritten words Leo, then one speculates… And when one puts unwritten words between quotation marks, then one is committing perjury.

                  • Leo

                    Well that’s one way of looking at it, however with Turkeys appalling record in public relations, you can be assured that ErDOGan will hold on to it for a very, very long time.

          • Gold51

            Because thats what it is….please get real on the subject. Its not rocket science we are talking about Erdogan.

            • athessalonian

              My point, as you probably already know, is the fact that he did not say “IF AND WHEN.” The rest is simply speculation and certainly not “rocket science.”

              • Gold51

                You ever seen that film called bridge over the river Kwai.?
                At the end of the film the British captain realised and said……
                “WHAT HAVE I DONE”.!
                Antio sas.

                • athessalonian

                  I did see that film. Are making an inference of some type?

                  • Gold51

                    I have no evidance to conclude, just disconcerted by what i read.

                    • athessalonian

                      Don’t be. We are all entitled to our views.

  • tony2times

    When will someone just drop a huge nuke on Erdogans head and be done with this fake tough guy

  • NuffSaid

    So this was a land grab after all.

    • Dawn Wells

      Just like Cyprus in 1974.
      Thieves.

    • athessalonian

      ““When the time comes, we will give Afrin to the people of Afrin…”
      Does not sound like a “land grab.”

      • Plasma Dawn

        It does sound like a land grab because Afrin is not Erdogan’s to begin with. Who is he to decide to give it or not to give it to the people of Afrin, to the Singhalese, or to little green men from Mars? If he is the decider, the land is his for all practical purposes for as long as he stays there. I would not hold my breath waiting for Turkey to fold up and go back home.

        • athessalonian

          Respectfully I must disagree with your assessment as well as your definition of a “land grab.” I think, just as it has been stated, that the town will be handed back to the Syrians. I am not so sure as to which Syrians but I am certain that it will not be “little green men from Mars.”

          • Plasma Dawn

            Afrin should and must be returned to Syria. It is not up to Turkey to make territorial decisions about foreign lands.

            • athessalonian

              Once again, I am certain Afrin will be handed back.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Like northern Cyprus was?

                • athessalonian

                  Are you moving the goal posts?

                  • NuffSaid

                    Turkey removed the Kurds and we all know how much you love them.

                    • athessalonian

                      Who is “we all?” And could you substantiate this declaration?

                    • NuffSaid

                      This forum. You only pop up when it is to defend Turkey’s racist policy towards Kurds.

                    • athessalonian

                      I “pop up” whenever I feel like “popping up ” and I “defend” whatever I feel like “defending.”

                    • athessalonian

                      Once again, learn to speak for yourself only.

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    No, not at all, just citing a well-known precedent and an example where Turkey came and never left.

                    • athessalonian

                      You are moving the goal posts. And the example is not comparable. I will not debate the Cyprob at this point as it has no relevance, in my opinion, with the subject matter.

                    • Leo

                      The editors at Afrika newspaper did, and we all know how Erdogan’s “brothers” took care of things, don’t we, τουρκόφιλο.

                    • athessalonian

                      Hello Leo! Good to see you maintain consistency.

                    • Leo

                      I see two of your Turk friends approve of your childlike comment, says a lot.

                    • athessalonian

                      I have no control over who agrees and or disagrees with my views Leo… As far as your characterization of my comments being “childlike” is concerned, I simply have no choice but to endure as best as I can and live with it.

                    • Leo

                      Of course you don’t athessalonian, but, your supervisor does.

                    • HighTide

                      The handful of hooligans were duly arrested and are in jail. Wish something like that would happen as efficiently in the South.

                    • Adele is back x

                      No won’t happen…

                    • Leo

                      Handful, lol.
                      What about George Low’s murderers, how efficiently did you deal with them?

                    • HighTide

                      The southern authorities do not recognize TRNC police and justice department and has thus refused to submit the necessary documentation for persecution in the North. Their fault.

                    • Leo

                      So the murdering Turk will get away with it as well, as Turkey doesn’t recognise the pseudo state.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Cyprus does have relevance insofar Turkey is the same country who came and occupied and, in Cyprus’ case, it never left. In both cases Turkey invoked national interests and this is exactly why there is a lot of commonality between the two. Just as the perceived threat by Greek Cypriots never vanished after the 1974 invasion—and thus the excuse for the continued presence of the Turkish forces— the Kurds in Afrin will also not vanish from the face of the earth and thus Turkey will have a perpetual pretext to keep occupying that region.

                    • athessalonian

                      I disagree in that “Turkey invoked national interests” during the 1974 intervention. As far as the Afrin operation is concerned, I believe the Kurdish issue as being the reason behind it.

                    • HighTide

                      These two situations have indeed nothing in common. We all know what happened in 1974 and why and on what basis the Turkish army is in North Cyprus ever since the ceasefire, following the coup.
                      Syria is in the state of civil war with numerous outside interference by other states that have no business to be there. That includes Turkey as well. An ultimate ‘land grab’ would not be tolerated by the big powers. The internal fighting between so many factions in Syria does not allow to point fingers at a single participating state, other than Assad himself.

                    • athessalonian

                      I completely agree.

                    • Gold51

                      Well said PD….totally agree with your responds.

                    • Gold51

                      Never has.

                  • Gold51

                    You are a staunch defender of Turkey clearly, but you refuse to accept anything other than what you read in Turkish news papers and accept as gospel truth.
                    Erdogan is not difficult individual to understand. He behaves and acts as predicted.
                    He has no buisiness being in Syria or to be dictating. His said mission was to wipe out “YPG”. There’s been big talk of killing thousands of them, so now that hes done that and grated by Russia on the back of a buisness deal, now he has to leave as Turkey should have left Cyprus 44 years ago..
                    He can defend his boarders from within Turkey. He allows thousands of illegale economic migrants through Turkey uninterrupted except for the odd Greek Soldier.

                    • athessalonian

                      I am not defending Turkey. I am defending my viewpoint(s).

                    • Gold51

                      To do that you must defend Turkey.
                      What else are you doing.?

                    • athessalonian

                      I am defending my viewpoint not Turkey. My viewpoint being that the Afrin operation was not a “land grab.”

                    • Gold51

                      OK…what ever you say athessaloian.
                      Afrin in Syria is not land grab by Erdogans Troops and monkeys.

                    • NuffSaid

                      You are defending turkey actions, admit that they are wrong and we may believe that these are your opinions.

                    • athessalonian

                      You ought to speak on your behalf only.

                • NuffSaid

                  Exactly, Turkey has already set the precedent.

                • Dawn Wells

                  Bravo!

                • SuzieQ

                  Well said!

                  • HighTide

                    Not two comparable situations. Cyprus division was a result of a Greek coup, as you well know, and Turkey acted as a guarantor. The army will leave here upon a settlement.
                    No such situation in Syria where various foreign powers dot the land.

                    • NuffSaid

                      Read the consitution

      • Gold51

        Yes…. but he then goes on to say, “But first let’s talk about handing over areas controlled by other countries in Syria to Syria”.?
        Those countries include Russia….who will never leave and hang on to Russian Base, America a Nato allie is very close to the east, Iran might stay as a defender of Syria and an allie…..But more importantly, Erdogans does not talk about his allie “ISIS WHO IS NOT A COUNTRY.”!!
        I prosume as they are already in Syria “battered”, Erdogan does not mention them. The whole reason why everybody other than Turkey are in Syria.
        Then what happens to Syrian KURDS forcibly removed from thier homes in Afrin.?
        More Syrian refugees for Erdogan to claim money from EU tax payers.

      • NuffSaid

        The people of Afrin are no longer there, they have been replaced with Turkmen who will run a plebiscite in 12 months from now and ask to succeed from Syria and join Turkey.

        • athessalonian

          That is to be seen. Hard to tell what the future holds…

          • NuffSaid

            But you agree that Turkey has already ethnically cleansed the area of the people of Afrin and repopulated it with Turkmen?

            • athessalonian

              I read that many civilian Kurds have stayed in Afrin. I am unable to confirm this. As far as the Turkmen are concerned, at some point not too long ago, I read something similar in Hurriyet. I cannot positively say that I am informed about the situation in Afrin at this point in time. I understand that the YPG militia has left and the town is currently under the control of the Turkish military.

      • ROC

        spoken just like Adolf Erdogan, what an idiotic statement

        • athessalonian

          I am sorry you feel this way…

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Turkey, like the US and its Western client states, are all in Syria illegally. Erdoğan can play the tough guy, but at the end of the day is only able to move around in Syria at the discretion of Russia, so perhaps he should be a bit more polite to Russia.

    • Adele is back x

      Yes I agree.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Thank you Adele. Nice to talk to you again, hope you are OK 😉

        • Adele is back x

          I’m doing fine hope all is good with you.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            Thanks for your nice words, Adele. Yes, I am fine, enjoying myself tremendously, esp. on CM forums, seeing ever better how to counter with facts and other specifics the US government propaganda regurgitated by many commenters here.

            • Adele is back x

              Yes totally agree yet again….I am British as you know but am ashamed how dysfunctional the ignorant of the US and the UK and ledt

    • Philippos

      There is no point whatsoever in being polite or “More Polite” to Russia. That is seen as weakness. Erdogan is quite right; “I invaded this part of Syria to Krush the Kurds, i’m going to decide when the job is done and I am going to decide who gets it back. Nothing new there, the Turks practiced / are still practising on us.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Turkey depends on Russia to not gets its planes shot out of the air over Syria, so bluntness is perhaps not the smartest way. Erdoğan also knows Putin is a reasonable man, who did not go berserk when Turkey shot down that Russian plane 2 years ago. But even for Putin there are limits, as the Americans and their lapdogs are about to experience.

        Anyway, we shall soon find out how things pan out.

