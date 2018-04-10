Government employment rises

April 10th, 2018 Cyprus 26 comments

The number of people employed by the government was up by 3.4 per cent in March on an annual basis, driven mainly by the hiring of hourly-paid casual staff, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Tuesday.

The data showed that the government labour force increased by 1,724 people or 3.4 per cent in March 2018 compared with 2017.

Casual workers increased by 16.6 per cent and reached 16,246 compared with 13,929 in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of full-time staff fell by 593, a drop of 1.6 per cent.

Compared with March 2017 there was an increase in all the categories of government labour force except the civil service.

The largest increase of 13.6 per cent is for hourly-paid workers, in which the casual staff increased by 200.6 per cent or 1,045 people.  

Compared to February 2018, the number of people employed by the government was up by 222 persons or 0.4 per cent, driven by an increase of 310 or 5.9 per cent of the casual staff employed in the security forces.

  • almostbroke

    Cue the much maligned taxpayer ‘ponying up ‘ once again for the zillionth time !!!!!!

  • GSP

    Great news for the government. That is seventeen hundred more voters bought for them by the taxpayers.

  • Stanlio

    Always better for society and the economy to have people in work rather than on the dole. They pay taxes, buy things, are able to provide for their families, can hold their heads up making their own way rather than relying on welfare. I’ve never understood this stupid Thatcherite hatred of the public sector and of governments intervening to ensure high employment. Unemployment is always bad.

    • Neroli

      They get their wages, have loans buy Mercs and have NPLs

  • JS Gost

    So by my calculations I only have to wait about 12 years and I will be forced into a public sector job ?

  • Jay Bee

    Looks like we are going to need considerably bigger troughs…………
    Better form a committee immediately to agree the specifications
    and choose a suitable provider ( no tendering required, of course)

    Cynical ? Me ? Yes…….

    • JS Gost

      Not a bigger trough, more mugs to continually refill it.

  • Cydee

    So – ‘casual’ work means no pension right?

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Until a few months have intervened and the unions demand contracts for those casual workers; swiftly followed by a government cave-in’

      • Cydee

        Don’t agree with ‘full-time’ posts being labelled ‘casual’ just to save the employers money. This is the so-called ‘gig’ economy that has ruined UK for workers.

  • Barry White

    I will be chastised by certain female posters if I were to comment on Government ‘casual workers’, and so I won’t.

    • Adele is back x

      Oh go on Barry I won’t be offended x

    • SuzieQ

      Be careful-be VERY careful!

    • Barry White

      Typical… absolutely typical. Here we have two replies from the “fairer” sex. One saying ‘Oh go on’ and the other, ‘be VERY careful’.

      Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. What is a poor boy to do?

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Take your punishment LIKE A MAN!

        • Barry White

          Having re-read my ‘Typical…absolutely typical.’ post above EoC, I had the horrible thought that I might be turning into Victor Meldrew!!!!!

          • Eye on Cyprus

            Sorry for stating the obvious, Barry, but here it is:

            I don’t believe it!

          • SuzieQ

            That’s better! A correct attitude!

          • Eye on Cyprus

            Good luck with your Coronary Artery Bypass (CAB) and the subsequent Sequential Atrioventricular pacing (SAV); or have I misunderstood?

            • Barry White

              Add in my patience replacement proceedure and that will cover it. Please prescribe several comely nurses to assist in my recovery. I am sure that there will be several alcohol rubs to raise my spirits.

              • Adele is back x

                I’m in Barry I’m happy to raise your spirits x

      • Adele is back x

        Don’t worry Barry Suzie and I will look after you… I could come up with a few lullabies to soothe you, and also I’m good at a good massage xx

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Come on, Barry! Those of us in the know, are well aware of your enthusiasm for chastisement by certain female posters.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Easiest way for a government to reduce unemployment is to employ unemployed people to do the jobs that the their current employees aren’t doing very well

    • SuzieQ

      That’s much too easy!

    • Adele is back x

      Oh Kevin that’s to sensible.

