Government employment rises

The number of people employed by the government was up by 3.4 per cent in March on an annual basis, driven mainly by the hiring of hourly-paid casual staff, according to data released by the Statistical Service on Tuesday.

The data showed that the government labour force increased by 1,724 people or 3.4 per cent in March 2018 compared with 2017.

Casual workers increased by 16.6 per cent and reached 16,246 compared with 13,929 in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of full-time staff fell by 593, a drop of 1.6 per cent.

Compared with March 2017 there was an increase in all the categories of government labour force except the civil service.

The largest increase of 13.6 per cent is for hourly-paid workers, in which the casual staff increased by 200.6 per cent or 1,045 people.

Compared to February 2018, the number of people employed by the government was up by 222 persons or 0.4 per cent, driven by an increase of 310 or 5.9 per cent of the casual staff employed in the security forces.