Israeli army vows disciplinary action over Gaza sniper video

April 10th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 25 comments

Israeli army vows disciplinary action over Gaza sniper video

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a showdown with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip

Israel pledged disciplinary action on Tuesday over a soldier’s leaked video showing an army sniper targeting a Palestinian across the Gaza border fence to profane praise from an onlooker, but deemed the shooting itself to have been exemplary.

The 81-second clip surfaced on social media on Monday and led Israeli TV news, with one host calling it “disturbing”. Its release followed a surge in Palestinian protests at the Gaza border in which 30 demonstrators have been killed by the army.

In a statement summarising a preliminary investigation, the military spokesman said the incident took place took place on Dec. 22, amid Palestinian unrest at US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The Palestinian who was shot was suspected of organising a “riot, which included rock hurling and attempts to sabotage the security fence, and lasted about two hours,” the statement said.

The sniper fired at him once, wounding him in the leg, after warnings shots and orders to disperse went unheeded, it said, adding that the video was taken by a soldier from another unit.

“As for the unauthorised filming of an operational event, the distribution of the filmed material and the statements made there, it should be noted that these do not suit the degree of restraint expected of IDF (Israel Defence Force) soldiers and will be dealt with by commanders accordingly,” the statement said.

It was not clear how many soldiers might face disciplinary action, nor how harsh it might be. In the video, a voice can be heard saying, “Yes! Son of a bitch!” as the Palestinian, who appears to be standing motionless near the fence, is shot.

Remarking on the video on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters: “The Gaza sniper deserves a decoration, and the photographer a demerit.”

The Israeli military has stationed sharpshooters to enforce a no-go zone near the border and stop Palestinian attempts to breach the fence during a protest that has been called “The Great March of Return”.

The demonstrations are expected to escalate ahead of the planned opening of a new US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, coinciding with Israel’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

The protesters are reviving a long-standing demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to towns and villages from which families fled, or were driven out, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Print Friendly
  • Louis

    Should one be careful of what he posts?
    For fear of being branded anti Semitic?

    • athessalonian

      Why should one harbor such fear?

  • David Hill

    Acquaint yourselves with the Hadiths of the Quran and know your enemy.Basic tenet is the annihilation of Jews and any other non believers of whatever religion.This is instilled in all Hamas schools and others across the majority of the Arab world including erdoggy’ new Turkish schools.Secular they are not.

    • Plasma Dawn

      What does all that have to do with the Gaza sniper video?

    • Evergreen

      What is your point?

      • athessalonian

        I would hazard a guess by saying that the point the poster is trying to convey, without directly saying so, is that those who subscribe to Islamic tenets, doctrines, dogmas and creeds, “the Hadiths of the Quran” in his words, are the enemies of those who do not.

        • Evergreen

          Thank you. But he is wrong.

          • athessalonian

            I agree…

            • Evergreen

              Hmmm🙇🙇🙇

  • NadavKatz

    Both the video & verbal expression in it are repulsive. The action of the snipers, relying on reports from Israel, have been more than justifiable. In the future, the way to avoid being hurt is to stop attempting to break through the fence. I hope the Gazans will learn the lesson.

    • Plasma Dawn

      I don’t quite understand. What specific lesson have the Jews learned?

      • NadavKatz

        The inappropriate way reaction of a trolley operator who, inappropriately, photographed a military action; as well as the celebratory expression when the enemy is hit. This latter is a violation not only of the ethics of Israel’s military forces but also a violation of Jewish morality.

        • Plasma Dawn

          I agree but do not understand for the life of me what a trolley operator was doing at the Gaza border.

          • NadavKatz

            A truck driver, employed by the army, rather than a combat soldier.

            • NuffSaid

              Looks like your Israeli propaganda machine is well and truly oiled and you have fallen for it. I watched the video myself, the unedited version. It’s disgusting.

        • NuffSaid

          Inappropriately? That is the language the defence minister used.

    • NuffSaid

      Is there a hint of you justifying the actions of the snipers?

      • NadavKatz

        I don’t hint. The snipers save the very lives of the citizens of the State of Israel. I salute them.

        • NuffSaid

          You are a disgrace of a human being.

  • NuffSaid

    Where are CM’s resident Israeli posters today?

    • Plasma Dawn

      I don’t know, but you can safely hold your breath waiting for #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%, he should be here any minute now.

    • SuzieQ

      They won’t be long!

  • Plasma Dawn

    A very disturbing video, it made me want to throw up. War brutalizes and corrupts all sides involved and elicits the worst in human nature. The worst aspect of war is the dehumanization of the enemy which in turn leads to war crimes and atrocities. That Palestinian was lucky to have been shot in the leg and survive. Others were not so lucky… Those soldiers must be identified and severely punished. As for Avigdor Lieberman, he is a despicable semblance of a human being, as bad as the soldiers who rejoiced after the shooting.

  • Adele is back x

    What a shitty world it’s become…..

    • SuzieQ

      And it seems to get worse as time passes.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close