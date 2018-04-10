Israeli Labour party breaks off relations with Britain’s Corbyn

April 10th, 2018 Britain, World 9 comments

Israeli Labour party breaks off relations with Britain’s Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks at the launch of their local election campaign, in London

Israel’s Labour party said on Tuesday it had suspended relations with British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of sanctioning anti-Semitism and showing hatred towards Israeli policies.

“It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour party UK,” Israeli Labour Party leader Avi Gabbay wrote in a letter to Corbyn, distributed to the media.

Corbyn, the British opposition leader who unexpectedly became party head in 2015, is a supporter of Palestinian rights and a critic of Israel, has repeatedly faced accusations of turning a blind eye to anti-Semitic comments in the party and among groups he supports.

Last month, British Jewish groups held a street protest outside parliament against Corbyn, accusing him of failing to tackle anti-Semitism in party ranks because of a far-left world view hostile to Jews.

“As Israel approaches Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day this week, we are reminded of the horrors of anti-Semitism in Europe and our commitment to combating anti-Semitism of all forms and in all places,” Gabbay’s letter said.

“As such, I write to inform you of the temporary suspension of all formal relations between the Israel Labour party and the leader of the Labour Party UK.”

Gabbay said Corbyn had shown “very public hatred” towards Israeli government policies including those where the opposition and the ruling coalition are aligned.

Israeli Labour is part of the “Zionist Union” faction in Israel’s Knesset that controls 24 of the legislature’s 120 seats.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Excellent news. This shows that the Israeli Labour party is no different from its fascist counterpart on the extreme right and refuses any open debate about the Ziofascist state. This action by the ILP contributes to the further delegitimisation (if it is even possible to sink yet further) of the Ziofascist project in the Middle East. And it is there for all to see.

  • NadavKatz

    Labour, UK, under the present leadership, has become a warm home for anti-Semites & a cesspool of anti-Jewish racism. Mr. Gabbay’s letter is a most appropriate action. It is high time, very high time Labour, UK apply a soul searching.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      Please explain
      1. what is so antisemitic about the UK Labour party
      2. the difference between antisemitism and anti-Jewish racism.

    • Guest

      Just get used to the fact that people despise Israelis, not because they are Jewish, but because they are vile, oppressive people who are happy to see unarmed protestors murdered by their government.
      The old schtick of calling anyone who protests antisemitic just doesn’t cut it any longer.
      So crawl back under your stone and stop bothering decent people.

  • NuffSaid

    Standing up for the rights of Palestinians and criticising Israeli policy towards them now makes you anti-Semitic? That is just a way of shutting down debate. Disgraceful!

    • Plasma Dawn

      No, standing up for the rights of Palestinians and criticizing Israeli policy towards them does not make you antisemitic, but turning a blind eye to antisemitic comments in the party and among groups you support does make you one. He was a tacit supporter of antisemitism.

      • NuffSaid

        Do you have examples?

        • Plasma Dawn

          • He failed to mention Jews or antisemitism in a Holocaust memorial statement he put out.

          • He raised concerns about the destruction of an east London mural with antisemitic overtones where several apparently Jewish bankers sitting at a table and dining on the backs of the poor.

          • He had shared platforms with advocates of Holocaust denial and other antisemitic conspiracy theories.

          • He praised Islamist leader Sheikh Raed Salah even though, as a British court confirmed, Salah had alleged the age-old blood libel.

      • Guest

        Jews who want special treatment are their own worst enemy. I am happy to tolerate Jews and not to discriminate against them in any way, but as far as I know, there is no law that says I have to worship them or treat them with special deference. As far as I am concerned, they are the same as any religious grouping, and worthy of the same treatment; no better, no worse.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close