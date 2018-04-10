Limassol mulls sea taxis

Limassol municipality has decided to look into the possibility of introducing water taxis to the sea around the city, daily Politis reported on Tuesday.

The town is hoping to take advantage of the European programme Sumport – sustainability urban mobility in Med port cities – which aims at supporting the uptake of sustainable urban mobility plans (Sumps) and at implementing them at a local level through several pilot actions.

In Limassol, the plan reportedly is to cover a distance of 25 kilometres, connecting the east and west of the city with 12 or 13 stops. The project is an alternative way of easing the serious traffic problems in the coastal city.

Most of the sea bus stops will be within the Limassol municipal boundaries and others within the boundaries of other local authorities. Therefore, the project requires the cooperation of all local authorities involved in the planning process.

“What we are expecting from the study is to tell us if the project is financially viable, what will be the cost of the infrastructure required and of course whether the existing docks along the coastal front of Limassol can be used as infrastructure or whether new passenger service infrastructures are needed. Such docks are available at Enerio, Crown Plaza and the nautical club, while facilities to be utilised can be found in other stops such as the new Limassol port, the Limassol marina, the old harbour and the marina of the St Raphael hotel. These are the questions that, when answered, will show whether it is feasible to do this or not,” architect and member of the Limassol town planning department Stelios Stylianides told the paper.

The municipality is looking for private investors and the study will show whether individuals will be interested in financing the project, at least partly.

Participating countries in Sumport are Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Montenegro and Slovenia.

The project is co-funded by the Interreg Med Programme and will be completed in July 2019, with a total budget of almost €2.4 million.