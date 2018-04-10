Man arrested in Paphos

A man who on Tuesday injured a police officer while resisting arrest was caught with a large amount of jewellery and burglary tools in his car.

After a tip off members of the police force stopped a car driven by a 47-year-old man in the Paphos region at around 11am.

The suspect tried to run away but was caught. In an attempt to escape he attacked and slightly injured one of the officers.

The owner of the car did not explain why the objects were in his possession and police suspect the jewellery is stolen property.