April 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 61 comments

Murder suspect likely to be tried in Turkey

Photo: Kibris

A 22-year-old Turkish man held in Turkey in connection with killing a Greek Cypriot in the breakaway state in the north of Cyprus in March, will not be handed over to Turkish Cypriot authorities, reports said on Tuesday.

Erdinc Senturk was arrested in Turkey on Saturday for the murder of Solomos Apostolides, 65, who had been reported missing by his family on March 28.

Apostolides’ body had been found in a forest area near the Kyrenia to Kythrea road. A port-mortem determined that he died from heavy trauma to the head and cerebral haemorrhage.

Senturk, visited a police station in the city of Yalova near the eastern coast of the Sea of Marmara where he surrendered and confessed to the murder.

He claimed he had bashed Apostolides in the head after the latter had tried to molest him. Senturk said he did not know he was dead until he heard it on the news.

Senturk reportedly departed for Turkey the next day. Reports said he had been discharged from the army after completing his military service in Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that Senturk would likely be tried in Turkey as there was no legal agreement with the breakaway state to facilitate his handover.

 

  • Vaso

    A great example of when it comes to the north Turkey decides!

  • Barry White

    How will it work?

    Will it take 6-8 years for a trial to be held, to be followed a year later, if guilty, with a Presidential pardon?

    • ROC

      How long has it been now that George Lows parents been waiting for justices and still nothing? this will be the same, they will turn this into how the victim must have provoked him into murdering him and probably get off Scott free, nothing suprices me with Turks.

      • Colin Evans

        Nothing suprices me with your grammar. You really are an ignorant moron.

        • ROC

          Shut it Turk, man up and proclaim your true indentity instead of cowering under a christian name.

          • Colin Evans

            This has already been done, many times. The problem lies with you and your paranoia. You are unable to recognise the truth when it smack you in the face. You are aware that I have invited you, many times, to load Grammarly onto your computer, but you decline. All this does is emphasise to all and sundry just how stupid you really are.

            • ROC

              Let me explain what a moronic idiot troll you are, In all your replies to anyone on Cm, its never been about the subject in hand but a personal attack on others.

              This leads me to believe you are so thick you cannot challenged anyone on the subject but feel somehow erected when you attack someone, your fetishes are your own problem, I suggest Turk man up and get involved with the subject matter in hand and less of your BS to others, let go of mummy’s apron.

              • Colin Evans

                Oh dear, oh dear. Can you please re-write your statement in English to make it comprehendible. The standard of your English, when you are, clearly, blowing a gasket, goes even lower.
                I wonder if you have any idea the level of pleasure that you give to me, and others, by your moronic ranting? Please keep it up, my day need brightening up.

                • ROC

                  Ok enough of you, you cannot debate the issues so I give up with you,
                  But am sure you be banned one day so I like to give you some examples when you make a come back with name titles try these you Turko.

                  Ahmet of Downton Abbey
                  Mehmet the Saxon
                  Colin Hüseyin Evans
                  Burak the Londoner
                  Efe Kingdom Brunel

                  • Colin Evans

                    Yesterday Douglas made a very good suggestion that you seek, urgent, medical assistance. May I suggest that you take that suggestion up.

                    • ROC

                      If you need more title ideas feel free to send me a post card, don’t forget you need to put ” by air mail” on it as its needed from a Turkish destination.

              • Neroli

                Sorry ROC but you are describing yourself exactly!!😱😂😂

            • Neroli

              Now you’ve started something!! All was quiet with them before, I was tiptoeing around the CM hoping they were still asleep!

            • Evergreen

              Well said.

        • Leo

          Calm down boyo, how’s the leeks coming along?

          • Colin Evans

            Unlike you, and your best mate, I assure you I am perfectly calm and quite enjoying myself at your expense!

            • Leo

              Why don’t you answer the question?

        • Evergreen

          You ever had any doubts about it?

    • HighTide

      This is a silly suggestion. Why should a common murderer receive a presidential pardon? If anything, Turkey has much harsher procedures than most European countries.

      • ROC

        Yeah tell that to George Lows parents

      • Barry White

        I think that you may have missed my attempt at irony.

        • HighTide

          I’m sorry if I did, but on this thread everything is imaginable.

          • Barry White

            or indeed unimaginable.

        • Evergreen

          Oh😯

      • tony2times

        Only against Human Rights..freedom of speech,expression etc.

        • HighTide

          Rubbish. Crimes such as this one are heavily punished with much longer prison sentences then in the EU.

      • Evergreen

        Indeed

    • Neroli

      Only here Barry!

      • Evergreen

        Yes.

  • Ferdi

    What made you think Turkey ever recognised TRNC never mind have an extradition order with them? Fact is Turkish parliament never approved such a move. But you continue in your activities ignoring TCs and you will be just fine.
    Lemings is something you should easily be able to identify, you look at one every morning when you are shaving assuming that you are old enough to of course.

    • ROC

      what are you saying, rewrite it in English

      • Colin Evans

        Coming from you that statement is one sick, sick joke as you are only a semi-literate yourself. Grammarly, of course, would have corrected your 8 word attempt at a sentence!

        • ROC

          Shut it Turk, try addressing the issue in hand instead , oh I forgot you know nothing about addressing debates, just a poor pheasant that had slow internet access and loves to troll.

        • Ferdi

          It is the usual diversionary tactic little roc employes every time he is shown for what he is. A so called human filled with poison of anything Turkish or Turkish Cypriot.

          • ROC

            Then man up and breakdown what I said, if you cannot and want to delve into attacking me, go for it, its shows you cannot man up and address the issues

            • Ferdi

              First you have to understand the issue, I am not so sure you are corpus mentous regarding the issue.

              • ROC

                Do you how easy it is, you trying trying to impress using big words, but cannot address a simple topic, I need say nothing you done it all yourself, its called
                “hotwind”

                • Ferdi

                  I your english, and there you were accusing me of not making sense. Your so called long words contain 6 letters and 7 letters. And it even sounds greek.
                  Hot wind? naaa more like what I said. Needs garlick.

                • Colin Evans

                  Compos Mentos are not big words. They are Latin and the rough meaning is “are you all there?” For which the clear answer is NO.

          • Leo

            “A so called human filled with poison of anything Turkish or Turkish Cypriot.”,
            Why would this be?

            • Ferdi

              Well when man is filled with so much poison after 43 years, man needs medical help. It costs money.

              However perhaps you can have a look at Huseyin and Petros. Now Huseyin lost all his family and Petros lost all but one of his family in 1974. They together hold hands today trying to bring about peace. I don’t know if roc has lost family members but I have lost relatives in 63/64 and I also notice that those who lost relatives are more supportive of peace under BBF then those who have not lost any relatives but somehow inheritted their hatred in schools or from other fascists in their family. Like the grandfather teaching his grand child that the only good Turk is a dead Turk. The problem in the GC community rund very deep and deliberately kept open by your politicians bleeding just to keep you filled with hatred.

              So really the answer is very simple. it is in his mind and he needs to deal with it and although attacking Turkey at every opporotunity he gets may give him very short term relief from the pain he sufferes does not go away and in reality extends his pain with no possibility of ever being cured from his problem.

              Now if he likes he can start a crowd fund and I will be pleased to coontribute to help financially.

              • Leo

                Why don’t you start from the beginning?

                • Ferdi

                  Well ok then, you both ned to start from the beging. Of you go and register at a school but avoid GC education, you are unlikely to recieve anything different to what you have already.

                  • Leo

                    Before advising on education, make sure that you are educated, which in your case you are not. “ned” and “beging” for example is a sign of poor education.

                    • Ferdi

                      Have you never heard the saying

                      “Do not do what your teacher does, do what your teacher says”.

                    • Ferdi

                      How is that better?

        • cypbychoice

          The word is Grammar. in English Grammerly is computer generated spell check

          • ROC

            Colin never addresses the topic at hand,he is here to troll only.

          • Colin Evans

            Sorry to have to correct you. Grammarly is, as it’s name implies, more than a spell check. It also corrects grammar and even suggests correct alternatives. I have been using it for many years.

      • Neroli

        We all can read his comment and understand it clearly!

  • CitiZenKaNe

    He will be probably welcomed as a hero.

    • ROC

      I agree, he be given a nice little cushy sentence.

    • HighTide

      Why?

      • Leo

        Another stupid question from this troll.

        • ROC

          Its nothing new Leo, the Trolls would deny everything even if you had incrimination evidence about their mums, they would still be in denial LOL

          • Leo

            That’s how they are brought up, I blame the parents. They are in their forties, and still act like children.

        • HighTide

          “welcomed as a hero”, – for once you are right. This is really stupid.

          • Leo

            Now you are putting words into my mouth, another Turkish trait, which is happening at the moment where Turkey provokes Greece on a daily basis, and now they are saying that Greece rhetoric is not very gentlemanly. This is really stupid, BTW do you want your drone back, yes or no?

            • HighTide

              You worry about Greece while I care about the TRNC. If you want a drone, buy yourself one. They also come in your size (40cm).

              • Leo

                No need to buy a drone, Turkey are giving them away for free, lol.

  • ROC

    This is just another prime example that Turkey runs the North if the native Tcs still cannot see this in 46 years then they may as well become lemmings and find the nearest cliff, They have no say in Cyprus,

