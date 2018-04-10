North complains about football ban

The ‘foreign ministry’ in the north criticised Greek Cypriots living abroad for trying to block the ‘national’ football team from participating in the Conifa 2018 World football cup, set to take place in London.

The games are set to be held between May 31 and June 9.

On Tuesday, Hurriyet daily news reported that the ‘foreign ministry’ had described actions taken by Greek Cypriots expats to block the team of the north from playing as “alarming” and “disrespectful.”

“This and similar initiatives of the mentality that is troubled by our presence in such an activity organized by Conifa (confederation of independent football associations) serves no purpose but to deepen the distrust between the two communities,” the statement said.

Conifa’s website lists ‘Northern Cyprus’ in Group B.