April 10th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

North complains about football ban

The ‘foreign ministry’ in the north criticised Greek Cypriots living abroad for trying to block the ‘national’ football team from participating in the Conifa 2018 World football cup, set to take place in London.

The games are set to be held between May 31 and June 9.

On Tuesday, Hurriyet daily news reported that the ‘foreign ministry’ had described actions taken by Greek Cypriots expats to block the team of the north from playing as “alarming” and “disrespectful.”

“This and similar initiatives of the mentality that is troubled by our presence in such an activity organized by Conifa (confederation of independent football associations) serves no purpose but to deepen the distrust between the two communities,” the statement said.

Conifa’s website lists ‘Northern Cyprus’ in Group B.

  • Peter G

    Whatever happened to the agreement to readmit the TC football teams in the Cypriot Football Association? Scuppered by Mr. Özersay and those who think like him in the TC community?

  • MrH

    It’s this type of Greek Cypriot mentality that PROVES to external entities that partition is the only way and a federal unitary type of solution is impossible. Again the Greek Cypriots show their real colours, hatred and ignorance towards whom they call their so called compatriots. All this does is gives Turkey the political ammunition to instigate “Plan B” on integration with Turkey. Even China, as being a communist country, rises higher than the Greek Cypriots and allows Taiwan to Trade internationally. The Greek Cypriot administration and their single entity government are sad and full of relentless anger and hatred to all Turkish Cypriots. The quicker we rid ourselves of the South the better and more peaceful life in Cyprus will be.

    • Peter G

      Hence the conundrum, my dear MrH, “how to, how to.” Go for you “Plan B” as quickly as you can, it’s been 44 years since you started the yalelli “no solution IS the solution.” You only changed tunes when Turkey thought it could use you to get hold of the Eastern Mediterranean gas.

