NY office of Cyprus representative to UN evacuated after fire

April 10th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

NY office of Cyprus representative to UN evacuated after fire

The offices housing Cyprus’ representative to the UN in New York were evacuated on Tuesday due to a fire.

The flames broke out shortly after 1:30pm, US time (9:30pm Cyprus time).

The fire is believed to have begun from the basement, from where dense smoke emerged to take over the whole building. It was quickly put out by the fire services, who remained on scene to examine the damage.

Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire did not extend to other floors of the six-storey building.

The offices house Cyprus’ permanent mission to the UN, the consulate, press office and Cyprus’ shipping attaché in New York.

A few days earlier, the foreign ministry had ordered an investigation into the hygiene conditions of the building where lead, asbestos and mould were found. The first two are considered carcinogenic and the ministry ordered an urgent order to immediately find a new building to relocate to.

The current premises are owned by the government of Cyprus.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close