April 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police arrest man in stabbing incidents

Police arrested a man in Paphos in connection with the stabbing of two individuals on Monday evening. He was remanded for eight days on Tuesday.

Authorities said they were investigating a case of attempted murder while the suspect claims he had stabbed the two men in self-defence.

Police said at around 8pm on Monday, a 43-year-old resident of Paphos was rushed to Paphos general hospital with knife wounds to his side and liver.

A little later, at 8.40pm, another man, 31, was also admitted with knife wounds to his forearm.

Police officers arrested a 34-year-old man living in Paphos in connection with the stabbing.

The suspect allegedly fought with the 43-year-old about money. He said the older man attacked him and he defended himself with a knife.

A little later, he was visited by the 31-year-old man, who, according to the suspect, also assaulted him so again he had to defend himself.

The 43-year-old underwent surgery and due to the severity of his injuries he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The other injured man was also treated and is still in hospital.

