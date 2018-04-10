Police close illegal gambling den

April 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police close illegal gambling den

Police seized 66 computers in Limassol on Monday in an effort to clamp down on illegal gambling.

Armed with a search warrant, officers went to search the second floor of Apollon football club at 10pm. They were initially not able to enter as the door was locked and had to break it down to gain entry.

In the building they found computers believed to have been rigged for gambling but no people. They also found notes with names and phone numbers of people believed to be customers.

It has not yet been possible to find the keys for a safe in the room.

Outside they identified 29 people – 11 men and 18 women – most of whom allegedly admitted to gambling with the computers.

Apart from the computers officers confiscated €4,950 and a disc containing data from the video surveillance system of the building.

Police said the premises were rented from Appolon and that the club has nothing to do with the illegal activities.

The 47-year-old manager was arrested and remanded for six days to facilitate investigations. More arrests have not been ruled out.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close