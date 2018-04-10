Police investigate man for lamb slaughter

April 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Police investigate man for lamb slaughter

Police are investigating a Bulgarian man who slaughtered a lamb outside his Paralimni home for Easter Sunday.

As of Tuesday, it was still uncertain whether he would be charged or not.

According to Animal Party leader Kyriacos Kyriacou, the veterinary services were considering charging him however the man had defended himself saying he had not known it was a violation of the law.

He also told authorities this was a tradition in Bulgaria – though it is likely not practiced too often in large cities.

Kyriacou said Bulgaria was an EU country and as such, the man should be liable to the law – either by paying a fine or going to prison for six months.

The case came to light when a member of the Animal Party saw the man killing the lamb while in Paralimni. She informed the party headquarters, who filed a report to the police.

Print Friendly
  • Adamossss

    This was practiced for thousands of years so people can eat, now come wht is called EU and laws probably made by vegetarian to ban it, it’s been always man kill animal to eat what is the big deal

  • Mist

    This man is from a NATO member and the EU. He has the same rights as an Italian here.

  • Peter G

    The poor Bulgarian man, he must have thought it was the Kurban Bayram, when innumerable sheep are put to cruel death by hordes of amateur butchers, supposedly to please God. It could be worse, it could be that Kurds or Alevis were the victims.

    • Barry White

      The odds are better than 98% that he is Orthodox. Those damn lambs don’t leap onto the Easter dinner plates by themselves even in the sunny isle.

  • cyprus observer

    Ignorance of the law excuses no man.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close