Police investigate man for lamb slaughter

Police are investigating a Bulgarian man who slaughtered a lamb outside his Paralimni home for Easter Sunday.

As of Tuesday, it was still uncertain whether he would be charged or not.

According to Animal Party leader Kyriacos Kyriacou, the veterinary services were considering charging him however the man had defended himself saying he had not known it was a violation of the law.

He also told authorities this was a tradition in Bulgaria – though it is likely not practiced too often in large cities.

Kyriacou said Bulgaria was an EU country and as such, the man should be liable to the law – either by paying a fine or going to prison for six months.

The case came to light when a member of the Animal Party saw the man killing the lamb while in Paralimni. She informed the party headquarters, who filed a report to the police.